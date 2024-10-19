Sir Ben Ainslie vows to fight on as Great Britain beaten in America’s Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sir Ben Ainslie vowed to come back even stronger after his bid to end Great Britain’s 173-year wait to win the America’s Cup ended in a 7-2 defeat to Emirates Team New Zealand.

Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia challengers were the first British team to contest the America’s Cup in 60 years, and on Wednesday in Barcelona became the first Britons in 90 years to score points when they took two wins from the two-time Kiwi holders.

Emirates Team New Zealand, skippered by Peter Burling, replied with two more wins to set up Saturday’s match-point ninth race and, despite what was at times a closely fought battle, clung on for a 37-second victory in what was also the 37th edition of the sailing competition.

Ainslie told the event broadcaster: “It’s been a hell of a road through this event to get to these finals, and we had our moments in the finals but at the end of the day the better team won.

“I’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us in Barcelona and back home. It’s just been incredible to see, and I tell you it’s made a huge difference to the team.

“Especially because we’ve had a few tough moments, which inevitably happens in these campaigns, the support we’ve had is just amazing.

“This isn’t going to be the end of the journey for us. We set out 10 years ago to win the America’s Cup, we’re getting closer each time.

“The trick is to keep going and get it home the next time.”

New Zealand are the first crew in modern history to win the Auld Mug three consecutive times in the first-to-seven regatta.

Race nine was initially postponed due to a lack of wind, but the crews were eventually cleared to get action under way at 1350BST.

The Britons got out to a marginally better start – just one knot faster than the Kiwis – and the boats exchanged the advantage in the early stages before the defending champions eventually settled into a sustained lead.

New Zealand stretched their advantage to over 350 metres and headed into the third leg 22 seconds ahead of the British crew.

Ineos Brittania were undeterred and piled tons of pressure on the Kiwis, the challengers at one point making huge gains as they clawed back to within less than 10 metres as the halfway point approached.

Burling’s crew never looked like relinquishing their advantage, however, and held a 12-second advantage into leg five, which they extended to 17 seconds as they entered into the final leg.

The British crew needed a mistake from the Kiwis but it never came, New Zealand holding on strong before comfortably crossing to claim a third consecutive crown.

Ainslie said: “I’ve firstly got to say a huge well done to Team New Zealand, what an amazing campaign and team. In my view I think they’re the best team ever in the America’s Cup.

“That’s quite some achievement, so well done to them. To our team, I just can’t say enough thanks to everyone for all the effort they’ve put in over the years to get us this far.”