Anthony Joshua posts tribute to friends killed in Nigeria car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to his close friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele following their deaths in a car crash in Nigeria.

British heavyweight Joshua was with Ghami and Ayodele when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on December 29.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital before being discharged and flying home to the UK ahead of the funerals of Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, one of his trainers.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers,” Joshua posted on Instagram.

“I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

“100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

Last Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who was driving the car with Joshua as a passenger, had been charged over the crash.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in the African country following his sixth-round knockout win over Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.