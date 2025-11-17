Anthony Joshua says he will ‘break the internet over Jake Paul’s face’ in Miami

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has promised to “break the internet over Jake Paul’s face” when he fights the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a professional contest on December 19 in Miami.

The pair have agreed to eight three-minute rounds with regulation 10oz gloves being used, while Joshua has a weight limit of 245lbs – the Briton has been 250lbs or heavier in each of his last five bouts.

Even so, the deck is heavily stacked in the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion’s favour, with Paul’s 13-fight career consisting mainly of former UFC stars or faded boxing greats.

Paul’s only heavyweight foray was a points win over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson 12 months ago, and Joshua (28-4, 25KOs) faced criticism on social media last week when it was revealed a clash with the American was in the works.

Joshua was unrepentant when the fight was announced on Monday as he looks to rebound from a devastating fifth-round knockout loss to compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September last year.

“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future,” he said. “I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.

“Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show.

“It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected.”

Boxing kingpin Turki Alalshikh said at the weekend Anthony Joshua would fight in Saudi Arabia in February before hinting at a greatly-desired bout next September against British rival Tyson Fury.

Paul, whose only defeat was against Fury’s brother Tommy in February 2023, was due to take on Gervonta Davis in an exhibition last week, but it was cancelled amid domestic abuse allegations against the world lightweight champion.

The American initially found fame through his YouTube account, with his channel boasting in excess of 20 million subscribers, and he has polarised opinion since launching his boxing career five years ago.

But his encounter with Tyson became the most-streamed sporting event ever with 65 million concurrent viewers on Netflix, which will also stage Paul-Joshua at Kaseya Center in a fight where both combatants are expected to rake in tens of millions of dollars.

Paul last fought in June by outpointing former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to move into 14th in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, but this will be, by far, his toughest test with Joshua five inches taller than him and likely to have a significant weight advantage.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul said. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime.

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted.

“To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”