Anthony Joshua ‘stable’ after Nigeria car crash that killed two team members

British boxer Anthony Joshua is recovering in hospital after being involved in a car crash in Nigeria that resulted in the death of two members of his team.

The incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning, with unverified footage online showing Joshua topless looking dazed in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be broken glass.

The 36-year-old, who was on holiday in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul on December 19, is receiving treatment for his injuries and is in a “stable condition”.

It has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Joshua that the fatalities were Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, who were both long-term friends of the former two-time unified world heavyweight champion as well as having roles on his team.

Ghami acted as strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer.

Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele both posted footage on their Instagram accounts of them playing table tennis.

“It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony’s team,” the spokesperson said.

“We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news.

“Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”