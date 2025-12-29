Anthony Joshua suffers ‘minor injuries’ as passenger in car crash in Nigeria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boxer Anthony Joshua has suffered “minor injuries” after the car he was travelling in crashed in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion is on holiday in Africa following his sixth-round knockout win over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

Ogun State Police said the incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning and unverified footage online showed Joshua topless looking dazed in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be broken glass.

A police statement said: “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident at about 11am in Makun, Ogun State.

“The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.

“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria posted several pictures of the crash scene on X, revealing preliminary findings suggested a Lexus Jeep “was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit”.

The FRSC added the car lost control during “an overtaking manoeuvre” and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

Following a 15-month boxing layoff, Joshua broke Paul’s jaw in two places en route to victory in a contest broadcast by streaming giants Netflix, drawing a global audience of 33 million viewers.

After a 29th win in 33 professional contests, Joshua called out British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, for a long-awaited bout in 2026.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Daily Mail Sport he is attempting to ascertain the extent of Joshua’s injuries, saying: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

The Press Association has contacted Joshua’s promoter and publicist.