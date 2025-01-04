Luke Littler had ‘visions’ of world title win after re-run of last year’s final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler’s charge to his first World Championship title was inspired by watching a re-run of last year’s final defeat to Luke Humphries.

Littler became the youngest world champion ever when he demolished Michael van Gerwen in a one-sided final at Alexandra Palace to avenge the heartache of 12 months ago.

The 17-year-old, who justified his status as the biggest name in the sport, prepared for Friday night’s blockbusting clash with the three-time champion by reminding himself of where it went wrong against Humphries.

“No one will know this, but earlier today, I watched all of the game back against Luke and I just had the visions,” he said.

“There was a live stream on YouTube, I just thought there were only going to be highlights but they streamed the full game.

“It was around dinnertime. I kind of knew what went wrong last year, but just to recap and just go over what I did wrong, it was the right thing to do for myself.”

Friday night’s final was the hottest ticket in town as the two biggest names in the sport went head-to-head for the Sid Waddell Trophy.

It was expected to surpass the record 3.71m viewers that tuned in to last year’s final between Littler and Humphries when the teenager won a new army of fans.

And he wants to celebrate by parading the trophy at the home of his beloved Manchester United and noted how important it was to beat Liverpudlian Stephen Bunting in Thursday’s semi-final.

“If they allow me to then, I am sure I will go to Old Trafford,” he added.

“I am glad I beat Stephen in the semi-final because I am pretty sure he was taking it to Anfield on the weekend.”

Van Gerwen was never able to recover from going 4-0 down inside 24 minutes of action and paid tribute to the teenager’s prodigious talent.

He said: “Fair play to him, every chance he got, every moment he had to hurt me, he did it. I sometimes say that every 17 years a star gets born, and he is one of them.”

The 35-year-old Dutchman, a three-time world champion, added: “He did well and he deserves it. Of course it hurts, but that’s how it should be. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not going to be a sportsman.

“It is what it is at the moment and I have to move on, I have to make sure I keep playing better. I’m an old b****** compared to him! I have to take this on the chin. I wasn’t sharp enough at the beginning of the game.”