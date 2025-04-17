‘Strongest evidence yet’ found of alien life beyond our planet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British researchers have found the “strongest evidence yet” of alien life beyond our planet.

While studying exoplanet K2-18b, which is 124 light years away, the team found signs of chemicals which are produced on Earth by simple organisms such as marine phytoplankton and bacteria.

The chemicals, dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and dimethyl disulphide (DMDS), were detected by researchers from the University of Cambridge using the James Webb Space Telescope.

Lead researcher Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, from the university’s Institute of Astronomy, said the finding inches the human race closer to proving we are not alone in the universe and could suggest the planet is “teeming with life”.

“If we confirm that there is life on K2-18b it should basically confirm that life is very common in the galaxy,” he told the BBC.

Prof Madhusudhan hopes to prove the existence of alien life in the near future and told the BBC he was emboldened by the amount of gas his team found in a single observation window.

“This is the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there. I can realistically say that we can confirm this signal within one to two years.

“So, if the association with life is real, then this planet will be teeming with life.”

The exoplanet, a planet outside our solar system, is 8.6 times as massive as Earth and 2.6 times as large.

The observations have reached the “three-sigma” level of statistical significance, meaning there is a 0.3% probability that they occurred by chance.

To reach the accepted classification for scientific discovery, the observations would have to cross the five-sigma threshold, meaning there would be below a 0.00006% probability they occurred by chance.

This is not the first time signs life have been found on K2-18b, as astronomists previously detected signs of DMS, along with carbon-based molecules including methane and carbon dioxide.

The previous discovery was the first time carbon-based molecules were found in the atmosphere of an exoplanet in the habitable zone and added to studies suggesting it could be a Hycean planet – one with the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface.

Water vapour has also been detected on K2-18b, which hosts both water and temperatures that could support life.

In a separate statement, Prof Madhusudhan said of the latest findings: “Earlier theoretical work had predicted that high levels of sulfur-based gases like DMS and DMDS are possible on Hycean worlds and now we’ve observed it, in line with what was predicted.

“Given everything we know about this planet, a Hycean world with an ocean that is teeming with life is the scenario that best fits the data we have.”

The astronomist and his team are hoping to conduct further research to determine whether DMS and DMDS can be produced non-biologically at the levels currently inferred.

He added: “It’s important that we’re deeply sceptical of our own results, because it’s only by testing and testing again that we will be able to reach the point where we’re confident in them.

“That’s how science has to work.”

“Decades from now, we may look back at this point in time and recognise it was when the living universe came within reach,” he added.

“This could be the tipping point, where suddenly the fundamental question of whether we’re alone in the universe is one we’re capable of answering.”