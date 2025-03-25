Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The night sky has been lit up with a huge, eerie and glowing spiral – but officials have an explanation.

The bright spectacle was visible in the night sky in the UK overnight, according to photos and numerous eyewitnesses.

But it appears to have been the result of a SpaceX rocket launch that happened more than 4,000 miles away, according to the Met Office. Fumes from the rocket froze and left the spiral that could be seen in the sky, experts said.

The growing swirl visible for several minutes across British skies was initially confused with aviation and even extraterrestrial activity by some, but it has now been attributed to a launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX held a launch for the US government shortly before 1.50pm local time (5.50pm GMT) and it is understood the Falcon 9 rocket’s frozen exhaust plume caused the display.

The Met Office said on social media site X: “The rocket’s frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky.”

The twisting celestial display was visible across much of Europe, with hundreds taking to social media to share footage and imagery.

Dave from Bristol, who did not wish to share his second name, said he initially though the blue spiral was a plane.

“It looked just like a plane with its headlight on,” he told the Press Association.

“It suddenly went blurry and I thought ‘oh, it’s gone into cloud’, but then realised there weren’t any clouds.

“I watched this fuzzy light for what felt like about a minute when all of a sudden it started shooting out these spiral arms and spinning.

“I realised straight away it was SpaceX because I’ve seen it so much on YouTube, but I can totally see how others would have been weirded out by it – it really did look alien.”

open image in gallery

Explaining the phenomenon, Lord Dover, a senior technical officer at the University of Hertfordshire’s Bayfordbury Observatory, said the spiral was visible for around 10 minutes from 7.52pm – moving across the sky before dipping over the horizon.

“(The SpaceX) rocket… dumped fuel in the upper atmosphere to shed weight before returning to Earth,” he explained.

“This fuel formed an expanding, swirling cloud that developed into a giant spiral shape as it travelled over the Atlantic.

“These sightings are becoming common in some parts of the world, but it’s still unusual for rocket launches to be visible like this from the UK.”

Additional reporting by agencies