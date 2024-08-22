SpaceX reveals date for first ever commercial spacewalk

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

SpaceX has announced the launch date for a ground-breaking mission that will attempt the world’s first private spacewalk and take the crew further from Earth than any human has travelled since the Apollo program more than 50 years ago.

SpaceX said the Polaris Dawn mission is “designed to advance the future of spaceflight”, with the launch set for a four-hour window on 27 August – a day later than originally scheduled.

“The new date allows additional time for teams to complete preflight checkouts ahead of next week’s launch,” the company wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.

It will be the second flight for US billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is personally financing the mission and will lead a four-person crew aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Resilience on the five day venture.

Mr Isaacman’s first self-funded mission into space took place in 2021, during which he spent three days orbiting Earth with three other people – all of which had no prior spaceflight experience.

The new mission will be even more bold, as the crew of private citizens will attempt to be the first non-government astronauts to enter the vacuum of space.

“We will happily take an extra day to ensure readiness,” Mr Isaacman wrote on X after SpaceX announced the new Polaris Dawn launch date.

Neither SpaceX nor Mr Isaacman, who founded the payment services company Shift4, have revealed how much the Polaris Dawn mission is costing. The Independent has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Beyond the billionaire’s personal goal of taking part in a spacewalk, the mission will also test SpaceX’s new Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA) suits that were designed to take humans deeper into space than ever before.

The EVA suits will be exposed to the inner band of Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts, with the orbit of the Polaris Dawn craft reaching an altitude of 1,400 kilometres (870 miles).

The spacewalk is scheduled to take place on the third day of the mission, which will see Mr Isaacman and fellow crew member Sarah Gillis exit the craft while attached to an umbilical cord.