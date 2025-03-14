Jump to content
SpaceX ready for launch after scrubbing mission days ago to replace astronauts who have been in space for months

The launch paves the way for the long-awaited return of NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams

Julia Musto
in New York
Friday 14 March 2025 17:24 EDT
Crew-10 launch scrubbed

Following a scrubbed launch on Wednesday, NASA and SpaceX are once again preparing to send four astronauts to the International Space Station Friday evening.

The Crew-10 mission is set to lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 7:03 p.m. EDT on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

The mission includes NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos’ Kirill Peskov. They have already boarded the Dragon capsule.

“Take two,” McClain wrote in a post on social media before the launch.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 members are gearing up to launch to the International Space Station Friday evening. The launch will make way for the return of Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore
Wednesday’s attempt was thwarted by a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm for the rocket. The issue has reportedly been fixed.

The astronauts’ arrival at the orbiting laboratory is designed clear the way for Crew-9 to return to Earth, including NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams. The pair have been on board since last June.

Crew-10 is expected to dock by 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It is the 10th crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system and its 11th flight with astronauts.

After a brief handover, and pending good weather, Crew-9 NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will head back home. Gorbunov and Hague came to the space station on a mission after Williams and Wilmore arrived.

NASA astronauts commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers, alongside mission specialists, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, are seen waving at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday. This is the second attempt at a launch for the Crew-10 astronauts
That will happen no sooner than next Wednesday, NASA said, pending weather at the splashdown locations off the coast of Florida.

Williams and Wilmore have spent an extra, and unexpected, nine months in zero gravity following issues after their Boeing Crew Flight Test: the first crewed mission of the Boeing capsule. The capsule returned to Earth without them last September in an unexpected uncrewed return after technical difficulties. That left Williams and Wilmore in space for longer than intended.

While the astronauts have refuted continuous narratives that have been “stuck” on the space station, President Donald Trump has repeatedly placed blame on the Biden administration for “[allowing it] to happen.”

Williams (back far right), Wilmore (back far left), and the rest of the Expedition 72 crew pose for a portrait inside the International Space Station’s Harmony module. Wilmore and Williams have been on the orbiting laboratory since last June
SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who now has an advisory role in the Trump administration, also previously claimed on social media that his aerospace company could have brought the duo back months earlier. Trump has pleaded with Musk to rescue the astronauts.

“What was offered, what was not offered, who it was offered to, how that process went — that’s information that we simply don’t have,” Wilmore said in a recent briefing to reporters.

