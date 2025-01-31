Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next full moon, known as the snow moon, will rise in mid-February.

Stargazers can see it illuminate the skies in the early morning hours of Wednesday the 12th.

The celestial body, which is the second brightest object after the sun, will reach peak illumination at 8:53 a.m. EST, when many commuters are rushing to work.

open image in gallery The snow moon rises over Earth, as seen by the International Space Station in February 2006. The moon is named for the month’s often snowy weather ( NASA )

However, it will be located below the horizon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The best time to take a gander is during the night before or later on Wednesday.

The moon gets its chilly name from weather conditions during one of the snowiest months of the year.

However, the snow moon is known by other monikers. The tribes of the northeastern U.S. called it the storm moon and hunger moon, because the weather made it difficult for them to hunt.

It’s also been called the wolf moon and candles moon: names that have European ties.

The name “candle moon” is tied to Candlemas, a Christian holiday that takes place on the second day of February.

For Buddhists, the moon corresponds with its second most important festival of the year, known as Māgha Pūjā.

The day of the full snow moon marks the final day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and the Lantern Festival.

And, February is a good time to spot Venus, Saturn, and Mars, close to the moon, according to timeanddate.com.

open image in gallery The moon rises over a snow covered hill after recent storms in February of last year near Mammoth Lakes, California. The snow moon is also known as the storm moon ( Getty Images )

Venus will be close to the crescent moon on the first day of February, and Mars will appear near the waxing gibbous phase of the moon three days before peak illumination.

The snow moon follows a planetary parade that will get even better during the first week of the month, as the moon joins the show, forecasting company AccuWeather says.

If people miss the snow moon, the next full moon can be seen just over a month later. The worm moon rises in the early morning hours of March 14.