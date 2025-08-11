Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to peak this week, delivering this year’s biggest display of ‘shooting stars’.

Taking place every August, the Perseids are renowned for the bright, fast meteors that produce long tails as they burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 60 kilometres (37 miles) per second.

This year, a full Moon on the 9 August could impact visibility of some of the smaller meteors as the Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak. Here’s a full guide to best catch a glimpse of the Perseids this week.

When does the 2025 Perseid meteor shower peak?

The 2025 Perseids began to appear on 17 July and will continue until 24 August, however the best display of shooting stars will be during the peak on the night of 12-13 August.

Between 60-100 meteors will appear every hour under perfect conditions, with the highest intensity taking place just after 3am on Wednesday morning.

This year’s Perseids display takes place during a waning gibbous Moon with around 80 per cent illumination, which could interfere with views of fainter meteors.

open image in gallery The full moon on 9-10 August will occur just as the annual Perseid meteor shower is reaching its peak ( Getty/iStock )

The natural light pollution produced by the Moon means the number of Perseid meteors observable with the naked eye will likely be significantly reduced, however the brightest ones will still shine through.

How to see the Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower radiates from the constellation Perseus in the north east of the night’s sky.

The best way for casual observers to locate the Perseus constellation is through a smartphone astronomy app, though for meteor showers just looking up should be enough to see the shooting stars.

Avoiding light pollution is key, so head away from street lights to a wide open space with clear views.

As the Moon continues to wane throughout the week, its light will dim and the Perseids will be easier to see.

Where is the best place to watch the Perseids?

The Perseid meteor shower can be seen from anywhere in the northern hemisphere, with Perseus climbing high in the night sky.

Some of the shooting stars can also be seen from the Southern Hemisphere, however the radiant is lower in the sky and therefore more easily obstructed by objects on the horizon.

The latest forecast from the UK Met Office suggests that large parts of the UK and Ireland will have clear skies on the night of 12-13 August.

open image in gallery The weather forecast for 3am on 13 August, 2025, suggests there will be good views of the Perseid meteor shower throughout large parts of the UK ( Met Office )

The Midlands and northern parts of England and Wales have minimal cloud cover, while most of central and eastern Ireland is also clear.

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The annual Perseid meteor shower occurs when the comet Swift-Tuttle approaches the Sun, releasing a dust trail.

As Earth’s orbit crosses this cosmic dust, it burns up in the atmosphere to create what appear to be shooting stars that streak across the sky.

open image in gallery The 2025 Perseid meteor shower coincides with favourable weather conditions in the UK ( Getty Images/ iStock )

The European Space Agency describes the Perseids as “natural fireworks” that have been a regular feature of Earth’s sky for millennia.

“It provides a fabulous spectacle for viewers on Earth,” the ESA said in an infographic on the phenomenon.

“The Perseid meteor shower gets its name from the constellation Perseus, from where the shooting stars seem to come.”

Anyone unable to witness the Perseids this August will get another chance next year – and every year after that.