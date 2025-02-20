Risk of asteroid hitting Earth reduces from highest-ever impact probability

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The risk of a huge asteroid hitting Earth has dropped after Nasa reported its highest-ever impact probability for an object of its size.

Space rock 2024 YR4, estimated to be 130 to 300 feet wide (40 to 100 metres), now has a 1.5% chance of colliding with Earth in December 2032, the agency said.

On Tuesday, Nasa put the impact probability at 3.1%, the highest ever recorded for an object of its size.

It is too soon to know where it might land if it did hit Earth.

However, the UK is not within the current predicted “impact risk corridor”, which is the area where the asteroid could land, according to the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN).

This corridor stretches across the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia, the IAWN said.

If the asteroid hits it could cause “severe blast damage” as far as 50 km (31 miles) from the impact site, scientists say.

Experts expect the probability of collision will change as more observations are made.

There is a 0.8% chance the asteroid will impact the moon, Nasa said.

The asteroid was first spotted in December by a telescope in Chile.