Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

‘Cannibal’ solar storm could be biggest to hit planet for 20 years, experts warn

Increased solar activity means the Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the UK.

George Lithgow
Wednesday 12 November 2025 14:40 EST
Nasa has postponed a space launch because of the predicted solar storm (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Nasa has postponed a space launch because of the predicted solar storm (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

The largest solar storm to hit our planet for more than 20 years will disrupt communications and satellite navigation systems, the British Geological Survey has warned.

The organisation has upgraded its geomagnetic forecast to the highest intensity level amid what has been dubbed a “cannibal storm”.

Current predictions suggest a second storm, feeding off one from earlier in the week, could have further impacts on space and ground-based technologies, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

Early indications such as ground measurements of solar energetic particles are some of the largest recorded since 2005, it added.

Nasa has postponed a space launch because of the “highly elevated solar activity”.

The mission was set to carry two Mars-bound Nasa spacecraft.

Announcing the decision on X, space tech company Blue Origin said: “Nasa is postponing launch until space weather conditions improve.

“We are currently assessing opportunities to establish our next launch window based on forecasted space weather and range availability.”

The solar activity does mean the Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the UK on Wednesday night following sightings in the north east of the country on Tuesday.

The solar storm is a result of the sun going through an active phase experiencing coronal mass ejections, which are large expulsions that send solar particles towards the Earth, the Met Office said.

As these particles interact with the Earth’s atmosphere, they form a dazzling light display, commonly known as the Northern Lights.

Met Office space weather manager Krista Hammond said: “Multiple coronal mass ejections have reached Earth in recent days.

“This event is likely to be of a similar magnitude to the one in May 2024, which brought auroras across much of England and Wales.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in