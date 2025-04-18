Lyrid meteor shower: How and when to see it in the UK sky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s time to prepare for the annual Lyrid meteor shower, spring's first celestial display of shooting stars.

While past showers have surprised viewers with up to 100 meteors an hour, this year's peak is expected to be more modest.

About six meteors per hour will be visible under clear, dark skies, according to Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium programme coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 40 per cent full waning crescent moon should not significantly impede visibility, meaning those away from city lights should have a good chance to catch the shower.

Skywatchers can enjoy the celestial sight from April 16-25, with the peak expected on Tuesday, April 22.

Here is what to know about the Lyrids and other meteor showers.

open image in gallery The Lyrid meteor shower is seen over Burg on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, off Germany

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids.

The source of the Lyrids is debris from the comet Thatcher.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail – the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the various meteor showers that flash across annually, just a spot away from city lights.

The Lyrids are one of the world’s oldest known meteor showers, with the first observations recorded about 2,700 years ago.

They are named after the constellation Lyra, also known as the lyre or harp.

open image in gallery The Lyrids seen over Northumberland ( PA )

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early pre-dawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

Competing sources of light – such as a bright moon or artificial glow – are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors.

Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest provide the most optimal viewing opportunities.

And you should keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, peaks in early May.