Mysterious giant metallic ring falls in Kenya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A large metallic ring suspected to be debris from space crashed in southern Kenya’s Mukuku village on Monday, the country’s space agency said.

Villagers discovered the “red and hot” ring suspected to be rocket parts at about 3pm local time on 30 December, the Kenyan Space Agency said, adding that it “secured the area and retrieved the debris“.

“The agency wishes to clarify that the object, a metallic ring measuring 2.5 metres in diameter and weighing about 500kg, is a fragment of a space object,” the agency said in a statement.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle.”

Rocket debris is designed to burn up during re-entry into the earth's atmosphere or to fall over unoccupied areas such as the oceans.

Massive object that crash landed in Kenyan village is likely rocket debris ( KSA )

“There are many pieces of debris in space and one cannot be 100 per cent certain which will fall where,” the agency said. “However, most debris burns up in the atmosphere, and incidents like this are extremely rare.”

“KSA officials rushed to the scene and, working alongside a multi-agency team and local authorities, secured the area and retrieved the debris.

Space junk is a growing problem, and while this may be an isolated case, the threat is real. Some pieces of space junk are as large as cars or even buses, and if they were to fall, they could pose significant risks to property and human life.

Everyone needs to be aware of this and report anything suspicious to the authorities.”

Space debris reentry sightings in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines

Space observer Jonathan McDowell, who tracks rocket movements, said the Kenyan agency could be “mistaken” about the source of the debris.

He emphasised that it could not have come from a space shuttle’s rocket booster. “Totally impossible. The SRBs never reached orbit and have not been ‘in the sky’ since 2011,” the researcher from the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said on social media.

“I’m not convinced it’s not from an airplane. Don’t see obvious evidence of reentry heating,” the astrophysicist told Inside Outer Space.