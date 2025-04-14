Watch live: Katy Perry launched into space on Blue Origin rocket
Watch live as Katy Perry is launched into space on board an all-female Blue Origin flight on Monday, 14 April.
The pop star, 40, joins journalist Lauren Sanchez, CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn, on the short journey from West Texas.
The New Shepard NS-31 mission has been organised by Jeff Bezos’s partner Sanchez, who picked the crew.
Perry wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.”
She also said she plans to “sing in space”, and explained where all her other “astronaut girly friends” will sit in the spacecraft.
The trip is expected to last around 11 minutes and pass over the Karman line — an invisible boundary 62 miles (100km) above Earth.
