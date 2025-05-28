Something is flashing at us from space – and scientists have no idea what it is

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have been left stunned by a mysterious, regular signal that is flashing at us from deep in space.

The new type of cosmic phenomenon has only become more mysterious with further examination, scientists say.

The object in question is known as ASKAP J1832-0911 and sends out pulses of radio waves and X-rays. It does so on a regular schedule: for two minutes, every 44 minutes.

It was found with an Australian telescope that spotted radio signals coming from a specific part of space. Nasa’s Chandra X-ray Observatory was coincidentally looking at that same part of space – and found that the object was emitting X-rays as well as radio pulses.

It is the first time that one of these mysterious objects, known as an LPT, has been spotted sending out X-rays as well as radio signals.

The researchers on a new study say that the object is “unlike anything we have seen before” and that it could be an unknown kind of object or even a new type of physics.

LPTs, or long-period transients, were first found in 2022, and researchers have spotted ten of them since. They send out radio pulses in regular bursts that are minutes or hours apart.

Researchers don’t know what the object at the heart of them might be. There is no explanation for either what the signal is or why it is flashing in such a regular way.

“This object is unlike anything we have seen before,” Dr Ziteng (Andy) Wang from Curtin University.

“ASKAP J1831-0911 could be a magnetar (the core of a dead star with powerful magnetic fields), or it could be a pair of stars in a binary system where one of the two is a highly magnetised white dwarf (a low-mass star at the end of its evolution).”

However, even those theories do not fully explain what we are observing. This discovery could indicate a new type of physics or new models of stellar evolution.”