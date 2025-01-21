Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kerb appeal is the first thing most of us notice about a property. And your front door is a key part of that.

So, when the time comes to replace it, it’s more than just a cosmetic update, says Rachael Munby, group marketing director at Anglian Home Improvements.

“It’s an opportunity to enhance your home’s style, security and energy efficiency… and with so many options available, it can get a little confusing,” she says.

To help you make the best decision for your home, Munby shares five key factors to consider:

Staying secure

“With 76 per cent of burglars gaining entry through the front door, often by forcing locks, security elements is one of those key things to consider when choosing your new exterior doors,” highlights Munby.

“You want your door to keep your home safe and secure, so you need to think about the material of the door and the lock.”

open image in gallery A cylinder lock is considered the most secure

Ideally, your front door should have a cylinder lock as it’s one of the most secure, says Munby. “Look for a three-star symbol, as it means your lock is TS007 British Standard kitemark level of security.”

For extra peace of mind, she says to check your lock has anti-drill pins to provide resistance, anti-pick and anti-bump pin stacks. “With burglars often forcing locks open, these mechanisms can prevent your lock from being compromised.”

Anti-plug and anti-snap systems are also very effective at making your door extra secure, she adds.

What material is best?

The material of a door is also a crucial factor to consider, as it directly impacts many different things, underlines Munby, such as durability, maintenance, energy efficiency, and aesthetics.

Whether you want to go for composite, wood, uPVC or aluminium, each offers its own unique benefits.

“uPVC doors are strong, low-maintenance and secure, making them a practical and popular choice for front and back doors.

“In terms of security, composite doors are one of the safest,” she continues. “They usually combine different materials, such as wood, uPVC, PU foam insulation and a sturdy thermoplastic polymer skin.

“This combination makes a solid door that can withstand brute force.”

Moreover, choosing the right material will also make sure your door complements your home’s style, notes Munby, and outside aesthetic.

“To go the extra step, you can also add your own, unique finishing touch by carefully picking out the handle, knocker and letter plate to match the style,” outlines Munby.

And then of course there’s colour for curb appeal. If you do opt for a bolder colour choice, she says to think about how it will also look on the inside of your home.

“Ideally, you want a colour to complement both the interior and exterior…. not only this, but other decorative features, such as panels, glass inserts or sidelights can make all the difference.”

Think about maintenance

As Munby points out, replacing doors is a big decision to make and hopefully one you don’t need to necessitate very often.

“As such, you want to consider the longevity and long-term maintenance needed. Again, the material you pick will play a key part,” she stresses.

“For instance, wood doors are timeless in aesthetic but may need regular staining and sealing to protect them in the long-term. If that’s not up your street, you could opt for a composite, coloured door that mimics the classic look of real wood, minus the upkeep.

“Alternatively, aluminium doors are lightweight and corrosion-resistant, which means they are easy to keep clean – it’s all about your personal preference, but there are plenty of options.”

Depending on your needs, thinking about the long-term is certainly one to bear in mind when picking a door, she adds.

Planning permission and sizing

For many homes, planning permission isn’t needed when you change your front door. But, in some instances, it’s a factor you need to consider.

You won’t need planning permission if you’re undertaking repairs, maintenance or minor improvements, says Munby, or if your new doors look like those already used in the construction of your home.

“However, if your building is listed, you may need listed building consent,” warns Munby. “If you’re adding a porch, there are guidelines that need to be followed, too.”

Another thing to consider is the size – custom doors ensure a perfect fit, advises Munby, maximising functionality and performance, so it’s important to measure correctly.

Energy efficiency

With rising costs in energy bills, thinking about energy-efficient doors for your property is becoming more important…

Look for doors with good insulation properties, such as double or triple glazing for glass doors, advises Munby.

“If your priority is to keep your home cool during warmer months, double glazing is an excellent option – it limits the amount of heat entering your home during summer and prevents heat loss during winter.”

“Triple glazing, on the other hand, provides exceptional heat retention and is often the highest-rated option for energy efficiency,” notes Munby.

Additionally, she says the three glass panes can significantly reduce external noise, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a quieter indoor environment.

“You can also think about mixing your doors and windows with double and triple glazing, depending on sunlight exposure of each room.”

For example, you might use double glazing in warmer, south-facing and west-facing rooms, suggests Munby, and triple glazing in cooler, north-facing or east-facing areas.