These are the fruit and vegetables you should plant in the garden next month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hopefully, you're enjoying the fruits of your spring gardening by now.

But what about the future?

June offers a prime opportunity to prepare for a bountiful autumn harvest.

From leafy greens to late-season courgettes, now is the perfect time to sow a mix of fast-growing crops and summer staples.

Whether your garden is a compact urban balcony or a sprawling country plot, there's something you can plant now to enjoy later.

open image in gallery These are the plants you should be sowing in June (Alamy/PA)

The best fruits and vegetables to start planting from June onwards

By June, the soil is warm and the risk of frost has passed, making it an excellent window to plant tender crops outdoors.

“June is a good time to plant out the last of the tender crops, such as courgettes and squashes, with successional sowing of beetroot, lettuce and radish,” says edibles and nursery team leader at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Joe Lofthouse.

“These are very good to fill any gaps you may have in your vegetable bed.”

Quick-turnaround vegetables like radishes and lettuce can mature in as little as four to six weeks. Successional sowing of fast growers like beetroot means you can maintain a steady supply throughout the summer.

“I always do a second sowing of beans in June, planting them directly into the beds and there are a number of other vegetables that can be planted this month, such as celeriac and celery,” says Lofthouse.

Longer-term harvests like celery and celeriac benefit from this warmer planting window, although they’ll need consistent watering to thrive. And don’t forget climbers like runner or French beans, which can still be sown directly into beds or large containers and will yield abundantly by late summer.

Good options for beginner gardeners

If you’re new to gardening, the key is to keep it manageable. Stick to crops that grow quickly and don’t require much fuss.

“I would suggest starting small and only growing what you like to eat,” says Lofthouse.

“Buying vegetable plants from a garden centre is a good option to start with as they will have a root system ready to be transferred into your vegetable garden. Root veg such as beetroots, turnips and radish are very easy to grow.”

As well as these, herbs are a great low-maintenance option for smaller spaces, as they can often be grown in pots or window boxes.

“Sowing brassicas – cruciferous vegetables – such as broccoli direct into a bed in rows is also a good option,” explains Lofthouse. “Once they are large enough to handle, dig up and plant into their final position.”

Brassicas like broccoli, kale and cauliflower can be started from seed this month too – just keep an eye out for slugs, which love nibbling on young plants. You can also companion plant with marigolds to deter pests organically.

The gardening techniques you should be changing

Heat and water stress are two major pitfalls for summer planting.

“Avoid planting at the hottest part of the day,” advises Lotfhouse, “I prefer to plant early morning or in the evening when it is a bit cooler.

“If sowing directly, I would always water the drills before seed sowing, or water the planting holes before planting, especially for crops like courgettes, squash and cucumbers, which require a lot of water.”

Watering the plants and soil thoroughly before and after sowing helps keep the plant nourished, and mulching around young plants can help retain moisture.

open image in gallery Getting carried away and planting too many vegetables is a common mistake ( (Alamy/PA) )

“I would also recommend growing bolt-resistant varieties, as crops tend to bolt [prematurely go to seed] if under stress by warm, dry conditions,” explains Lofthouse.

“It is best to avoid planting fruit in June as they would require a lot of water.”

For leafy greens like spinach or coriander, look for bolt-resistant varieties, which are bred to withstand hot weather without prematurely flowering. And while fruits like strawberries are best planted earlier in the year or in autumn, focus now on crops that will mature before the first frost.

The best plants for small spaces

If you don’t have much space to try out gardening – don’t be discouraged. Many crops thrive in pots or window boxes, as long as they receive enough sunlight and consistent watering.

“Most veg and fruit can be grown in containers, although in June onwards they will require a lot of watering,” explains Lofthouse.

“Herbs are good to grow in containers as they require less water. I also like to grow carrots and salad leaves in containers.”

Salad leaves, spring onions, dwarf carrots and patio tomatoes are ideal for containers and can be harvested in stages.

Herbs like thyme, parsley and chives are particularly suited to pot life and can be snipped as needed, offering fresh flavour at your fingertips.

It’s best to use multipurpose compost and opt for terracotta or glazed ceramic pots, which help retain moisture better than plastic.

Overwintering plants to consider at this stage

Lofthouse says it’s best to think long-term by planting overwintering crops now. Winter brassicas such as sprouts, winter cabbage and kale need a head start during the warmer months to establish strong roots before temperatures drop.

“June is a good time of the year to plant out winter brassicas,” says Lofthouse. “I like to sow leeks into a seedbed outdoors and harvest baby leeks throughout the winter.”

Sow your brassicas in a seedbed or small nursery area, then transplant once the seedlings are sturdy.

Leeks sown now can be harvested young or left to mature until early spring. Try and keep their rows weed-free and mound soil around their bases to encourage long white stems.

Mistakes to avoid when planting later in the season

There are a couple of common mistakes you should try and avoid when planting later in the season.

“The biggest mistakes are planting and then not watering, or growing a large amount of one vegetable and not being able to eat it all,” says Lofthouse, “the plants will bolt.”

It’s easy to get carried away with sowing, but think practically – how much of one vegetable will you really eat?

Avoid food waste and plant in small, manageable batches with succession sowing in mind to keep your harvest spread out.