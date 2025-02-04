UK politics - latest: Starmer refuses to choose between US and EU on trade as Mexico and Canada delay tariffs
US president warns of EU tariffs ‘soon’ as row risks overshadowing PM’s key meeting with European leaders
Sir Keir Starmer has responded to Donald Trump’s threats of an international trade war as he addressed EU leaders in Brussels.
The prime minister downplayed the US president’s threats to impose tariffs on the EU and UK, which caused EU and US stock markets to tumble on Monday.
“On the question firstly of tariffs, obviously, it’s early days and I think what’s really important is open and strong trading relations,” Sir Keir said during a press conference with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.
“That’s been the basis of my discussions with President Trump and I know that intense US-EU discussions are planned.”
After facing calls from hardliners in the UK to choose sides between the US and EU, Sir Keir told the press conference: “In relation to the US and the EU, it’s really important that we work with both, and we don’t see it as ‘either or’ on defence and security. We are working very closely with our European allies every day, particularly in Ukraine, but not only in Ukraine, but equally on defence and security with the US with the special relationship.”
Later, Donald Trump agreed to suspend his aggressive tariff hike against Mexico and Canada by one month after speaking to his counterparts who both agreed to dispatch 10,000 additional troops to the borders between their countries and the US in order to police illegal drug trafficking.
Earlier, Mr Trump hinted that Britain may avoid new US tariffs and told the BBC: “UK is out of line but I’m sure that one… I think that one can be worked out.”
Health Minister lauds 'exciting development' of AI breast cancer screening
Karin Smyth has said on World Cancer Day that she hopes that the clinical trial to use AI in breast cancer screenings will lead to faster diagnosis and faster treatment, as 700,000 women are set to take part in it.
“This is a very large trial, we screen about two million women a year at the moment, so 700,000 women coming forward will take a year or so to get the [trial] through and get the results done.”
Rachel Clun’s full report on the trial:
If Britain is to avoid Trump’s tariffs, the NHS may pay the price
It was Jeremy Corbyn who – in a rare moment of prescience – revealed exactly how the health service would be ‘on the table’ during any trade deal with the US. Given the maelstrom over tariffs, will Keir Starmer be able to defend the NHS when he meets the new president, asks Sean O’Grady:
‘Better safe and legal routes needed alongside enforcement against smugglers’
Improving safe and legal routes for refugees to come to the UK is work the Government should be undertaking alongside its efforts to tackle smuggling gangs, a report has said.
Strengthened family reunion and resettlement schemes and a pilot humanitarian visa scheme for people coming from Sudan and Eritrea are among the recommendations from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Refugees.
The group also called on the Government to commit to resettling at least 5,000 refugees annually, saying a 2019 pledge under the previous Conservative government to help the most vulnerable had never been met.
APPG co-chairs Lord Alf Dubs and Labour MP Laura Kyrke Smith acknowledged that while safe and legal routes “are not a silver bullet”, these should be “combined with the current Government’s enforcement measures and efforts to increase our SAR (search and rescue) capabilities”.
Keir Starmer denies breaking Covid lockdown rules with voice coach
Keir Starmer has denied breaking strict Covid lockdown regulations by meeting his voice coach in late 2020.
At a Nato press conference in Brussels, Sir Keir said “all rules were followed”.
Asked, “Did you break lockdown rules, prime minister?”, he replied: “Of course not.”
The Conservatives have said the Labour leader has “serious questions to answer” after he met Leonie Mellinger at the height of Covid restrictions.
On Christmas Eve that year, while London was under tier 4 pandemic regulations, the PM sought the actor’s advice to respond to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, according to a new book.
Kate Devlin reports:
Education Secretary defends Ofsted’s proposed grading scale as what parents want
The Education Secretary has rejected criticism of plans to revamp Ofsted’s grading system for schools with a new “report card” style scale.
Bridget Phillipson said she “fundamentally” rejects the idea that giving more information on where schools need to improve is “not something that parents want”, after unions and the sister of a headteacher who took her own life following an Ofsted inspection criticised the plans.
Schools in England will receive ratings – from the red coloured “causing concern” to orange coloured “attention needed”, through the green shades of “secure”, “strong” and “exemplary” – for each area of practice under proposals for Ofsted’s new report card system.
Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
Ms Phillipson said “good” as a judgement has become “too vague to serve its purpose” and that too many schools are “coasting” to deliver education that is not up to the required standard.
Starmer walks Trump tightrope between Europe and US in trade war
Keir Starmer is “walking a tightrope” between the US and EU on trade, experts said after Donald Trump unleashed a global tariff war.
The prime minister insisted it was not a choice of “either or” as he sat down with EU leaders for dinner last night to launch his post-Brexit reset talks.
And leading trade experts told The Independent there are “reasons to be optimistic” that Britain can land good trade deals with both Brussels and Washington.
It came as Trump threatened tariffs against the EU, after announcing plans to impose them on Canada and Mexico.
Members of his inner circle have made it clear tariffs could be imposed on Britain, however there were signs of optimism on Monday as Trump said the UK was “out of line” on trade “but I'm sure that one... I think that one can be worked out”.
David Maddox reports:
Starmer pays tribute to boy, 15, killed in stabbing at Sheffield school
Sir Keir Starmer has said his “heart goes out” to the family of a 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Sheffield.
In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It is horrific and senseless news that a boy has died after a stabbing in Sheffield.
“I am deeply grateful to the first responders, the police officers and the medical staff who are offering support and reassurance.
“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the boy, the staff and students at the school and the entire community of Sheffield.
“They are grieving the needless loss of a young life and the nation mourns with them.
“Our schools should be places of safety and learning, not violence and fear. My Government is absolutely committed to tackling knife crime so young people are safe on our streets and in our schools.
“Tonight a young boy should be returning to the love and safety of his family.
“We stand and work together against the devastating consequences of knife crime, so no more families know this tragic loss.”
Kay Burley accuses Richard Tice of 'talking rubbish' in heated clash
Kay Burley and Reform UK MP Richard Tice were embroiled in a heated clash live on Sky News on Monday, 3 February, as she accused the politician of “talking rubbish” over Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The US president claimed the measures are designed to stop the flow of drugs and immigrants from the country’s two closest neighbours, Canada and Mexico. His move has caused panic in financial markets across the world. "Let's focus on what's going on in Britain, not what's going on in Mexico and Canada," Mr Tice told Ms Burley.
Watch: Trump warns EU tariffs will happen and UK is 'out of line'
Starmer calls for deeper co-operation with European Union at dinner with leaders in Brussels
The prime minister has called for deeper defence co-operation with European Union as he pushes to ‘re-set’ relations in Brussels.
Sir Keir addressed EU leaders over dinner in Brussels, where he became the first UK prime minister to attend a European Council meeting since Brexit.
He said: “We need to deepen co-operation to protect ourselves from state threats and sabotage, including on sub-sea infrastructure.
”Sir Keir told the leaders in Brussels they should also “explore greater co-operation on missions and operations, like we’re already doing with our operations in the Red Sea and our work to train Ukrainian troops”.
The Prime Minister, who is pushing for closer defence and security ties as part of his “reset” in relations with the EU, also called for more work on military research and development, where the UK has “unique skills”.
