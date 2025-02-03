✕ Close Related video: Keir Starmer calls Kemi Badenoch 'the next lettuce' in Liz Truss dig

Sir Keir Starmer‘s meeting with European leaders is set to be dominated by US politics after Donald Trump said tariffs would be imposed on the EU “pretty soon”.

Asked by the BBC early on Monday if he would target the UK with tariffs, the American president said: "UK is out of line but I'm sure that one, I think that one can be worked out.

"But the European Union, it's an atrocity what they've done."

Mr Trump added: "I wouldn't say there's a timeline, but it's going to be pretty soon.

"The United States has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world. We have deficits with almost every country - not every country - but almost, and we're going to change it. It's been unfair."

Sir Keir will become the first prime minister since Brexit to attend a dinner with EU leaders as he seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with the bloc.

He is also set to call on European leaders to bear down on Russia and double down on their support for Ukraine at the meeting in Brussels.