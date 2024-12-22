Donald Trump picks Apprentice producer to be special envoy to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has named the producer behind The Apprentice as his special envoy to the UK.

The president-elect said Mark Burnett would bring “a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition” to the role.

British producer Mr Burnett helped build Mr Trump’s profile but distanced himself from the tycoon during the 2016 presidential contest.

open image in gallery British producer Mark Burnett and pictured with his wife Roma Downey ( PA )

Announcing the envoy role, Mr Trump said: “It is my great honour to appoint Mark Burnett as the special envoy to the United Kingdom.

“With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.

“Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in television history, including Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice and, most notably, The Apprentice. He is the former chairman of MGM and has won 13 Emmy Awards.

“Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.”

In October 2016, Mr Burnett and his wife, actress Roma Downey, distanced themselves from Mr Trump, criticising the “hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign”.

open image in gallery Lord Peter Mandelson was picked as the UK’s ambassador in Washington ( PA )

Mr Trump has already nominated businessman Warren Stephens to serve as the US ambassador to the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Friday that Lord Peter Mandelson had been chosen as the UK’s ambassador in Washington.

The former Cabinet minister and European Union trade tsar said “it is a great honour to serve the country in this way”.

However, the Labour grandee’s past remarks about Mr Trump – who he once described as “little short of a white nationalist and racist” – may yet plague attempts to foster close US-UK relations.

Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Mr Trump’s 2024 election campaign described Lord Mandelson as an “absolute moron”.