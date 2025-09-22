Court in South Korea issues arrest warrant for Unification Church leader in corruption case
A South Korean court early Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for the 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church, who is under investigation over allegations that the church bribed the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol and a conservative lawmaker.
Hak Ja Han, the 82-year-old widow of the church’s South Korean founder, Sun Myung Moon, has denied allegations that she directed church officials to bribe Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, and the lawmaker.
The Seoul Central District Court approved investigators’ request for Han’s arrest, saying she posed a risk of destroying evidence.