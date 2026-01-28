South Korea's former first lady sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption
A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption Wednesday ahead of the verdict for disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law imposition a year ago.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kim for receiving bribes from the Unification Church in return for business favors.
The ruling comes about three weeks before the court delivers its verdict on the rebellion charge against Yoon.
The independent counsel earlier demanded the death sentence for Yoon.
