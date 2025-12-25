Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Norad Santa tracker 2025 live: Follow Father Christmas as he delivers presents around the world

Norad is tracking St Nick’s speedy trip around the globe as he delivers presents worldwide

Close

Santa Claus and his reindeer are on their way to billions of homes around the world as he delivers presents for Christmas.

After weeks of preparation at the workshop, Father Christmas has departed west from the North Pole, and will visit the South Pacific before passing through Asia, Africa, Europe, and crossing the Atlantic to the Americas.

Every Christmas Eve, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – provides real-time tracking of Santa’s sleigh as it navigates the skies.

It is a tradition dating back to 1955, after a misprint in a department store advert led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus, prompting a festive custom in which Norad answer children’s questions about Santa’s journey.

Each year, at least 100,000 kids call into the organisation to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online – in nine languages – as St Nick swoops along the earth’s meridians.

Stay tuned for updates as we follow Santa’s magical route across the world.

Pope in photos as Christmas celebrated in the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV presides over his first Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

The first US-born pope was elected in may by the world’s cardinals during a conclave and succeeded the late Pope Francis.

Here are some photos of his first Christmas as the Pope:

Pope Leo XIV presides over Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Leo XIV presides over Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Pope Leo XIV holds up the book of the Gospel during the Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Leo XIV holds up the book of the Gospel during the Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Pope Leo XIV presides over Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Leo XIV presides over Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Pope Leo XIV presides over Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Leo XIV presides over Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Shaheena Uddin25 December 2025 11:30

Santa is travelling over the Pacific Ocean on his final stretch

The NORAD’s advanced air base tracking aircraft has confirmed that Santa is travelling south from Alaska over the Pacific ocean, marking the final stretch of his Christmas Eve journey.

Tracking crews remain watching as Santa heads home using the E-3 Sentry aircraft which is an airborne warning and control system.

This device is able to detect Santa “despite the fact that he flies faster than starlight” and is able to provide an accurate, real time image of the area.

(NORAD Santa Tracker)
Shaheena Uddin25 December 2025 11:00

Santa nears the final few stops of his Christmas Eve journey

Santa nears the final few stops of his Christmas Eve journey and has been spotted flying over snow-covered landscapes in Anchorage, Alaska.

The NORAD has confirmed there are no major travel disruptions and his "sleigh is moving right on schedule".

The Alaska NORAS Region Commander has reported that Santa was spotted over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in the US.

It shared that “Anchorage is Alaska’s most populous city and contains more than 40 per cent of the state’s total population. That will surely make for one busy stop for Santa, but we know he is up to the task.”

The organisation added: “With sometimes less than six hours of sunlight per day in the winter, Anchorage also boasts the most espresso coffee stands per capita than anywhere in the US.”

(Santa NORAD)
Shaheena Uddin25 December 2025 10:32

Elon Musk shares Grok's version of Santa's Christmas run

Elon Musk also joined the festive fun by sharing a visualisation created by Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, showing Santa Claus racing across the sky in his sleigh.

The post highlighted how Grok, known for generating real-time visuals and explanations on X, has become part of the Christmas Eve spectacle.

Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 09:45

Christmas festivities begin in full swing across the world

Midnight Mass Christmas service at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Midnight Mass Christmas service at St. Patrick's Cathedral (REUTERS)
Service members of the 13th Operative Purpose Brigade 'Khartiia' of the National Guard of Ukraine eat during a Christmas Eve dinner at a position near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
Service members of the 13th Operative Purpose Brigade 'Khartiia' of the National Guard of Ukraine eat during a Christmas Eve dinner at a position near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine (REUTERS)
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, outgoing Archbishop of New York, gestures during Midnight Mass
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, outgoing Archbishop of New York, gestures during Midnight Mass (REUTERS)
Tourists wearing Christmas costumes pose in front of a Christmas tree on the sand at Bondi Beach
Tourists wearing Christmas costumes pose in front of a Christmas tree on the sand at Bondi Beach (AFP via Getty Images)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends Midnight Mass on Christmas Day at St. Patrick's Cathedral
New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends Midnight Mass on Christmas Day at St. Patrick's Cathedral (REUTERS)
Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 09:30

‘God bless us, every one!’ The five best film versions of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Aas any story outside the Bible been adapted and performed more times than A Christmas Carol? The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the four ghosts who set out to change his miserly ways has been reworked and reimagined hundreds of times in the past 180 years.

There have been stage productions, radio shows, films, musicals, television adaptations and animated specials, with everyone from Jim Carrey and Ryan Reynolds to Daffy Duck and Barbie giving us their own takes on Scrooge.

When Charles Dickens first published his original novella a few days before Christmas in 1843, it was an immediate hit. Within weeks it was being performed on stage at London’s Surrey Theatre, and by 1853 even Dickens himself was getting in on the act. The book was the subject of the author’s first ever public reading, delivered to a rapturous reception at Birmingham Town Hall.

The five best film versions of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

The classic festive tale of humbug and redemption has been adapted countless times for film and TV since the very first silent version in 1901 - but which ones are actually worth watching? The Ghost of Christmas Past takes Kevin E G Perry back to visit the top five
Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 09:00

Canadian police 'spot' Santa in Alberta

Christmas Eve excitement reached new heights in Canada after the Edmonton police reported a live Santa sighting over the city.

In a festive post on social media, the police said their AIR1 helicopter crew had “eyes on Santa’s sleigh” flying over Edmonton, adding that officers were keeping the skies clear so Father Christmas could deliver gifts without interruption.

“From all of us at the Edmonton Police Service, Merry Christmas!” the post read.

The light-hearted update quickly drew thousands of views and reactions online, with users responding in the Christmas spirit – some cheering Santa on, others joking about time zones and the Norad tracker showing him elsewhere.

Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 08:45

Nasa spots Christmas tree-shaped star cluster

It’s official name is NGC 2264, but the Christmas Tree Cluster wouldn’t be a bad one either.

Nasa, scanning the skies above Santa’s ongoing flight, spotted a cluster of young stars surrounded by swirls of gas. Together, they resemble a giant Christmas tree.

And, it’s only 2,500 light-years away, so I’m sure Santa will deliver presents there too in no time.

Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 08:30

Trump posts AI-generated Santa video warning immigrants to self-deport

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released an AI-generated Christmas advert, showing Santa Claus working as an ICE agent.

The video, in which an imposing Father Christmas is seen wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying weapons, urges undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily.

The figure, depicted wearing Santa’s traditional red suit and with a white beard, appears with an ICE logo across his chest.

Santa rounds up migrants for ICE in Trump administration’s Christmas-themed AI video

The AI-generated figure, depicted wearing Santa’s traditional red suit and with a white beard, appears with an ICE logo across his chest
Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 08:00

Santa arrives in California

Santa has been just spotted flying over San Francisco, lighting up the Bay Area as he continues his journey along the West Coast.

“The sleigh flew by the Golden Gate bridge,” it said.

On Christmas eve Santa is shown delivering gifts all around the world, moving west with the time zones. By the time the night is over, he’s covered almost every region.

Shweta Sharma25 December 2025 07:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in