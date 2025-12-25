Norad Santa tracker 2025 live: Follow Father Christmas as he delivers presents around the world
Norad is tracking St Nick’s speedy trip around the globe as he delivers presents worldwide
Santa Claus and his reindeer are on their way to billions of homes around the world as he delivers presents for Christmas.
After weeks of preparation at the workshop, Father Christmas has departed west from the North Pole, and will visit the South Pacific before passing through Asia, Africa, Europe, and crossing the Atlantic to the Americas.
Every Christmas Eve, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – provides real-time tracking of Santa’s sleigh as it navigates the skies.
It is a tradition dating back to 1955, after a misprint in a department store advert led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus, prompting a festive custom in which Norad answer children’s questions about Santa’s journey.
Each year, at least 100,000 kids call into the organisation to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online – in nine languages – as St Nick swoops along the earth’s meridians.
Stay tuned for updates as we follow Santa’s magical route across the world.
Pope in photos as Christmas celebrated in the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV presides over his first Christmas Day Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
The first US-born pope was elected in may by the world’s cardinals during a conclave and succeeded the late Pope Francis.
Here are some photos of his first Christmas as the Pope:
Santa is travelling over the Pacific Ocean on his final stretch
The NORAD’s advanced air base tracking aircraft has confirmed that Santa is travelling south from Alaska over the Pacific ocean, marking the final stretch of his Christmas Eve journey.
Tracking crews remain watching as Santa heads home using the E-3 Sentry aircraft which is an airborne warning and control system.
This device is able to detect Santa “despite the fact that he flies faster than starlight” and is able to provide an accurate, real time image of the area.
Santa nears the final few stops of his Christmas Eve journey
Santa nears the final few stops of his Christmas Eve journey and has been spotted flying over snow-covered landscapes in Anchorage, Alaska.
The NORAD has confirmed there are no major travel disruptions and his "sleigh is moving right on schedule".
The Alaska NORAS Region Commander has reported that Santa was spotted over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in the US.
It shared that “Anchorage is Alaska’s most populous city and contains more than 40 per cent of the state’s total population. That will surely make for one busy stop for Santa, but we know he is up to the task.”
The organisation added: “With sometimes less than six hours of sunlight per day in the winter, Anchorage also boasts the most espresso coffee stands per capita than anywhere in the US.”
Elon Musk shares Grok's version of Santa's Christmas run
Elon Musk also joined the festive fun by sharing a visualisation created by Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, showing Santa Claus racing across the sky in his sleigh.
The post highlighted how Grok, known for generating real-time visuals and explanations on X, has become part of the Christmas Eve spectacle.
Canadian police 'spot' Santa in Alberta
Christmas Eve excitement reached new heights in Canada after the Edmonton police reported a live Santa sighting over the city.
In a festive post on social media, the police said their AIR1 helicopter crew had “eyes on Santa’s sleigh” flying over Edmonton, adding that officers were keeping the skies clear so Father Christmas could deliver gifts without interruption.
“From all of us at the Edmonton Police Service, Merry Christmas!” the post read.
The light-hearted update quickly drew thousands of views and reactions online, with users responding in the Christmas spirit – some cheering Santa on, others joking about time zones and the Norad tracker showing him elsewhere.
Nasa spots Christmas tree-shaped star cluster
It’s official name is NGC 2264, but the Christmas Tree Cluster wouldn’t be a bad one either.
Nasa, scanning the skies above Santa’s ongoing flight, spotted a cluster of young stars surrounded by swirls of gas. Together, they resemble a giant Christmas tree.
And, it’s only 2,500 light-years away, so I’m sure Santa will deliver presents there too in no time.
Trump posts AI-generated Santa video warning immigrants to self-deport
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released an AI-generated Christmas advert, showing Santa Claus working as an ICE agent.
The video, in which an imposing Father Christmas is seen wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying weapons, urges undocumented immigrants to leave the country voluntarily.
The figure, depicted wearing Santa’s traditional red suit and with a white beard, appears with an ICE logo across his chest.
Santa rounds up migrants for ICE in Trump administration’s Christmas-themed AI video
Santa arrives in California
Santa has been just spotted flying over San Francisco, lighting up the Bay Area as he continues his journey along the West Coast.
“The sleigh flew by the Golden Gate bridge,” it said.
On Christmas eve Santa is shown delivering gifts all around the world, moving west with the time zones. By the time the night is over, he’s covered almost every region.
