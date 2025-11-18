Cold and darkness are the cruel weapons of Russia’s energy terror campaign aimed at crushing Ukraine this winter. The Kremlin has been attempting to systematically destroy Ukraine’s electricity, heating and transport systems for three years now – so far without success. But this winter could be the one where Ukraine’s air defences are finally overwhelmed. Russia’s attack strategies have been honed to a peak of destructiveness with a raft of devastating new tactics aimed at making whole cities and regions uninhabitable.

Firstly and most spectacularly, Russian forces are becoming increasingly adept at evading air defences by sending ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in unprecedentedly large swarms. Last week, for instance, Kyiv was kept under unrelenting bombardment for over five hours, with over 400 missiles smashing electrical grids, railway sidings and gas-fired power stations – as well as smashing into apartment buildings. Four civilians were killed.

Another raid just days before cut off power entirely to half the capital for the best part of a day. In response to a week of escalating attacks, large parts of Ukraine’s electricity grid had to be switched off for up to 16 hours as large-scale nationwide repairs were undertaken. But as temperatures drop, the Kremlin’s attacks are becoming relentless.

What’s fiendishly effective about the Russian attack strategy is that the basic habitability of a town works on a tipping point principle. Three hours a day without electricity, for instance, is liveable. Eight hours is not. And if heating systems – often centralised for whole parts of many Ukrainian towns – are hit in midwinter, pipes freeze and then burst, making evacuation an inevitability.

“We have developed blackout routines – we charge up power banks, fill tubs with fresh water, the kids are used to doing their homework by torchlight,” says Anna Khomenko, a translator and curator from Kyiv. “But when the power is out we have to walk up seven storeys. The streets are dark and icy … maybe it's time to leave at last.” Khomenko says many of her friends and colleagues are considering fleeing the country, too.

"It is very evident and clear that Putin aims to make winter as unbearable as possible for Ukraine, to destroy morale and break the resistance of the Ukrainian people,” says German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. "He is not succeeding in this.” Not succeeding just yet, perhaps, but according to a senior German official source, Berlin is bracing for a fresh influx of Ukrainian refugees this winter. They will flee not because their spirit is broken, but because life in a Ukrainian winter is simply not possible without light and heat.

The Russians have evidently built a formidable spy and surveillance system, because the precision of their attacks and the impactfulness have also grown. Most sinister of all, there seems to be a deliberate plan by the Kremlin not to target Ukraine’s 70 biggest 750kW electricity substations, which connect regions to one another and which are the basis units of the national energy grid.

Most of the 750kW stations have so far been left pretty much unscathed. There can only be one reason for that - and it’s not humanitarian forbearance. Rather, Putin is likely waiting for the coldest part of the winter to deliver a fatal blow by blacking out whole provinces and cutting them off from relief from their neighbours.

open image in gallery Russian drone strikes on Odesa on 14 November were typical of their attempts to target crucial infrastructure ( Telegram/Odesa Regional Military Administration )

Even the Presidential Administration building on Kyiv’s Bankova Street is not immune. As President Volodymyr Zelensky was sitting down for an interview with a Western journalist last week, the building was plunged into darkness. The blackout was symbolic, as Zelensky’s own reputation has suffered in the wake of a major corruption scandal that has seen some of his closest political allies and business partners accused of raking off $100m (£76m) from funds earmarked to build defences for Ukraine’s power stations.

In 2023, the Ukrenergo national electricity utility secured €1.5bn (£1.32bn) in Western aid for grid defences and built 60 concrete shelters to defend critical transformers. But, according to Ukraine’s National Anticorruption Bureau Nabu, a major kickback scheme involving Timur Mindich – co-founder of Zelensky's television production company – Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and at least seven others, profited from defensive fortification contracts. The combination of severe blackouts and charges of war profiteering targeted at the most senior levels in Kyiv’s government is building into a severe political crisis.

At the same time, Ukraine is scoring some important counter-strikes of its own with a campaign of long-range strikes on oil refineries and oil terminals deep inside Russia. New technology has enabled Ukraine to hit over half of western Russia’s refineries, with a significant effect on domestic oil refining and the availability of fuel. Thus far, Russian air defences have been able to defeat up to 95 per cent of Ukrainian drones, and given the small payload of the Ukrainian munitions, only around half the drones that reach a target have actually done meaningful damage.

open image in gallery President Zelensky is also under pressure within his own country amid a corruption scandal ( AFP/Getty )

But, according to a recent report by Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute in London, “here is good reason to believe that Ukraine can improve the efficacy of its strikes in 2026 [but] the question is the extent to which the combination of sanctions and strikes will create a cashflow problem for the Kremlin.”

In other words, both sides have upped their air-offensive game in what is increasingly becoming a war of attrition. On the ground, Russia’s troops continue a slow and bloody advance through Donbas and, more rapidly and dangerously, to the south in Zaporizhzhia. “Despite the official bravado, the situation is more than complicated and less than controlled,” former deputy defence minister Vitaliy Deynega, the founder of Come Back Alive – a Ukrainian foundation supporting the military – wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian forces “need to get out of these [besieged] cities while it is possible.”

Putin still believes that he can bring Kyiv to its knees – which is why he’s so far rejected even the very generous peace terms offered by Trump in Alaska. The war is going to be won or lost not on the slowly-moving battlefront but in the skies above Ukraine’s cities, where the Russians believe they can land a truly killer blow against the country’s critical infrastructure. The resilience and spirit of ordinary long-suffering Ukrainians is about to face its most serious test of the war.