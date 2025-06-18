Pressing need to address challenges of parenting in digital era – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents need greater support to guide safe online behaviour as digital technologies reshape childhood, a report has concluded.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (Esri) research, commissioned by BlockW, highlights the complexities and risks associated with children’s digital technology use.

It found that school-aged children and adolescents are spending more time online than ever before.

An international literature review, conducted by the Esri’s Behavioural Research Unit, explores the impact of digital technology on children’s wellbeing, the challenges faced by parents, and potential public health interventions.

The review reveals that while digital technologies offer numerous benefits, such as access to information, educational tools, and social connection, they also pose risks to the wellbeing of children and adolescents.

The researchers have called for the need for effective policies to protect children online, guided by a thorough understanding of when and how digital technologies cause harm.

The report found that digital technologies can offer benefits for children, including opportunities for social connection, learning, creativity, exploration, seeking support, and play.

However, some types of social media and gaming can harm wellbeing.

These effects are shaped by socioeconomic factors, the child’s gender, developmental stage, and cultural and social context.

Parents are often considered the first, last, and strongest line of defence for their children’s online safety, the report stated.

Yet, they face digital risks themselves, including device overuse.

The report said that effective parenting strategies involve active mediation, setting clear rules and boundaries, and modelling appropriate behaviour.

Over-reliance on technical controls can be counterproductive and harm the parent-child relationship, it added.

Ensuring children’s online safety requires coordinated efforts from parents, schools, digital technology companies, and governments.

Policymakers could consider regulations for robust age verification and standardised content reporting mechanisms to better protect children from harmful digital environments and promote safer online spaces.

Dr Celine Fox, lead author on the report, said: “Our review suggests there is an urgent need for better research to more accurately measure the impact of digital technologies on children’s wellbeing and what can be done to mitigate the risks.

“Digital technologies evolve rapidly, so the true extent of the challenges faced by parents and children in the digital era is likely not yet fully understood.”

Professor Joyce O’Connor, chairwoman and co-founder of BlockW, said: “As digital technologies reshape childhood, parents need greater support to guide safe online behaviour.

“Online safety needs to be a shared responsibility across families, schools, platforms, and policymakers and not a burden parents carry alone.

“This study is a vital first step – further research is essential to inform and develop how best to reach parents with effective, evidence-informed solutions.”