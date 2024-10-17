Yahya Sinwar - latest: Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind killed in Gaza, Israel says
Israeli security cabinet ministers say they have been told it is very likely that Yahya Sinwar has been killed
The Israeli military is increasingly confident that the leader of Hamas, who masterminded the 7 October attack on Israel last year, has been killed during an operation in southern Gaza.
If confirmed, the death of Yahya Sinwar would represent a major boost to the Israeli military and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a string of high-profile assassinations of prominent leaders of the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah in recent months.
Israel’s Army Radio said the incident occurred during a ground operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during which Israeli troops killed three militants and took their bodies.
Members of Israel’s security cabinet have since been informed that the Hamas leader is very likely dead, according to two officials with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported.
Sinwar was the chief architect of last October’s attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people and led to 251 more being taken hostage, and triggered the war inside Gaza. More than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed since.
Sinwar had thus far eluded detection, possibly hiding in the warren of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza over the past two decades.
“Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was killed today by IDF soldiers,” Katz said in a statement.
“This is a significant military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran.
“The elimination of Sinwar opens the possibility for the immediate release of the hostages and paves the way for a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza—without Hamas and without Iranian control.”
Israeli police examining dental, DNA evidence on Sinwar
Israeli police are examining dental images and DNA evidence to determine whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, the police and military said In a joint statement on Thursday.
“As of now, one of the multiple necessary assessments has been completed for absolute confirmation. Dental images have been submitted to the police forensics lab, and DNA testing is currently in progress,” the police and military said in a joint statement.
Hamas sources say indications suggest that Sinwar has been killed
Hamas sources have said to Reuters that indications from Gaza suggest that the group’s leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in an Israeli operation.
There has, however, been no official comment from Hamas.
Photo allegedly showing body of Sinwar circulating online
A photo reportedly showing the body of suspected dead Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is circulating on social media.
The Independent could not verify the photo - and reports of Sinwar’s death remain unconfirmed - but the body in the image bears resemblance to the Hamas leader.
For example, there is a mark near his left eye that is similar to the mole Sinwar is known to have in that area of his face.
The image is extremely graphic, showing a body half-buried under rubble with a severe head injury. The man is wearing a military vest and is surrounded by what appears to be Israeli soldiers.
We have decided not to show this image.
Here we have some pictures of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is suspected dead
Healey: I will not mourn the death of Sinwar
UK defence secretary John Healey has said he is awaiting confirmation of the potential death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar but has added that he “will not mourn” the man’s death.
“I for one, will not mourn the death of a terror leader like Sinwar - someone who was responsible for the terror attack on October 7th,” he said.
Healey says he and the government are conscious that it “triggered not just the darkest, deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Second World War, but that it’s triggered more than a year of conflict and an intolerable level of civilian Palestinian casualties”.
Israel notifies Pentagon about Hamas leader's potential death, official says
Israel has notified US military officials about the about the potential death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and passed along photos of what could be his dead body, a US defense official said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“We are awaiting updates from the Israelis,” the official said.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Nato headquarters, has been informed and was passed a note about the matter during ongoing meetings with defense allies in Brussels.
Hamas yet to respond to reports of Sinwar’s death
Hamas is yet to respond to Israeli reports that the group’s leader Yahya Sinwar is dead.
Sinwar is believed to have been hiding in tunnels built by Hamas under the Gaza Strip since he masterminded the 7 October attack on Israel last year.
