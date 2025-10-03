Trump-Gaza latest: Trump says Hamas ‘ready for lasting peace’ after accepting parts of peace deal
Hamas did not say whether it would agree to a stipulation that it disarm, a demand by Israel and the US that it has previously rejected
Donald Trump has said he believes Hamas is ready for “lasting peace” after it accepted some elements of his peace plan, including releasing all of the remaining hostages in Gaza.
Hamas’ acceptance of some of the peace deal came hours after the US president gave Hamas until Sunday to agree to his plan, as he warned “all hell” will break loose if an agreement is not reached by that deadline.
Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!”
Hamas said it was willing to return all remaining hostages according to the plan's "formula," likely referring to the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
It also reiterated its openness to handing power over to a politically independent Palestinian body, but said aspects of the proposal should be decided on the basis of a "unanimous Palestinian stance".
The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming. Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera that the group would not disarm before the Israeli occupation of the enclave ends, but said Hamas would be willing to hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian body that runs Gaza.
There was no immediate response from the United States or Israel.
A ceasefire is within reach, says Macron
Emmanuel Macron has issued a statement after Hamas said it would accept part of Donald Trump’s peace deal.
“The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach! Hamas' commitment must be followed up without further delay,” the French president wrote on X.
“We now have the opportunity to move decisively towards peace. France will play its full part in this, continuing its efforts at the United Nations, with the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners.
“I thank President Trump and his teams for their mobilization in favor of peace.”
Qatar welcomes Hamas' acceptance of peace plan
Qatar has welcomed Hamas’ acceptance of part of Donald Trump’s peace plan.
Dr. Majed Al Ansari, an advisor to Qatar’s prime minister, wrote on X: “The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan, and its readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework outlined in the plan.
“We also affirm our support for the statements made by the President calling for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages, and to achieve rapid results that would put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
“At the same time, the State of Qatar affirms that it has begun working with its partners in the mediation the Arab Republic of Egypt, in coordination with the United States of America, to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path toward ending the war.”
Trump says Israel must immediately stop bombing Gaza
Donald Trump has said Israel must “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza” after Hamas accepted part of his peace plan.
“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!
“Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”
Donald Trump to give press conference
Donald Trump is expected to speak at a press conference shortly.
His press secretary posted a picture of the US president preparing for the press conference shortly after Hamas accepted part of his peace plan.
Karoline Leavitt wrote: “Behind the Scenes in the Oval Office: President Trump responds to Hamas’ acceptance of his Peace Plan. Stay tuned!”
Hamas 'ready to hand over the administration of Gaza'
Hamas have said it is willing to hand over the administration of Gaza to an Independent Palestinian body.
The group said it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."
Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official based outside of Gaza also said Hamas was willing to hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian body that runs Gaza.
Hamas officials say negotiations needed
Trump's proposal "cannot be implemented without negotiations," senior Hamas officials have said.
Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior official based outside of Gaza, spoke to the Al Jazeera network on Friday after Hamas said it would accept aspects of Donald Trump’s plan.
He said it might be difficult for Hamas release all the hostages within 72 hours as the proposal dictates, because it could take days or weeks to locate the remains of some of the captives.
Abu Marzouk said Hamas was willing to hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian body that runs Gaza, but there was no mention of that in the official statement.
He also took issue with the proposal's language about ridding Gaza of terrorists, since Hamas considers itself a national liberation movement.
Another Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, told Al Araby television that Hamas would refuse foreign administration of the Gaza Strip and that the entry of foreign forces would be "unacceptable."
Hamas will not disarm before Israeli occupation ends - senior official
Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera on Friday the group would not disarm before the Israeli "occupation" ends, adding the issues over Gaza’s future should be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework which Hamas will be part of.
The official added that Hamas will enter negotiations on all issues related to the group and its arms.
BREAKING NEWS: Hamas agrees to release all hostages as part of Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Hamas said on Friday it would agree to some aspects of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, including releasing hostages and handing over administration of the enclave, but that it would seek negotiations over many of its other terms.
In a copy of the statement seen by Reuters, Hamas issued its response to Trump's 20-point plan after the U.S. president gave the Palestinian militant group until Sunday to accept or reject the proposal. Trump has not said whether the terms would be subject to negotiation, as Hamas is seeking.
Notably, Hamas did not say whether it would agree to a stipulation that it disarm, a demand by Israel and the U.S. that it has previously rejected.
In its statement, Hamas said it "appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid," among other terms.
It said it was announcing its "approval of releasing all occupation prisoners both living and remains according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange."
But Hamas added: "In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."
Water supply to resume in central Gaza after nine-month cut-off
The Palestinian Water Authority says running water would return to central Gaza after Israeli strikes damaged supply lines, cutting access for more than nine months.
The Ramallah-based authority said that during a trial, water flows were restored to nearly one million people in al-Maghazi, al-Bureij, Nuseirat and Deir Al-Balah, areas where displaced Gazans have crowded amid ongoing conflict.
Repairs were delayed due to Israeli military activity and had to be coordinated with Israeli authorities, the authority said, according to a report by the AFP news agency.
The main water line is supplied by Mekorot, Israel’s state-owned water company, with costs covered by the Palestinian Authority (PA).
Humanitarian organisations say 80 per cent of Gaza’s water distribution network remains damaged, leaving most Palestinians without safe or reliable access. Many rely on humanitarian water trucks or temporary distribution sites.
Erdogan tells Trump peace in Middle East depends on Israel halting attacks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Donald Trump in a phone call that Turkey supports regional peace efforts but warned they cannot succeed unless Israel halts its attacks,
In the US-requested call on Friday, Erdogan said his country would back peace initiatives and contribute to the US president’s global peace vision, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.
The two also discussed strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in defence cooperation, the statement added.
