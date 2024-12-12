Syria – live: Tomb of Assad’s father set on fire by rebels as France calls out Israel for buffer zone capture
France joins Arab nations in criticising Israel for exploiting the Syria crisis to capture more territory near the Golan Heights
Rebel fighters have set fire to the tomb of Syria’s former president Hafez Assad – Bashar al-Assad’s father – in his home town in the country’s northwest. The insurgents posed with a flag in the burnt-out mausoleum.
France has asked Israel to respect the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of neighbouring Syria and withdraw its forces from the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, which was swiftly captured by Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces after Assad fled to Russia.
A number of Arab nations, including Egypt and Qatar, have condemned Israel for exploiting the power vacuum in Syria and capturing the area near the Golan Heights.
Earlier, Bloomberg revealed Russian intelligence agents organised the swift escape of dictator Bashar al-Assad after convincing him he would lose to encroaching forces.
And Israel said it had launched more than 480 airstrikes on military facilities across Syria, destroying the country’s navy and targeting weapons stockpiles and strategic infrastructure. Military chiefs said they hit weapons production sites in five cities including Damascus.
France urges Israel to withdraw from buffer zone
France has called on Israel to withdraw troops from the buffer zone between Israel and Syria which was captured by Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces swiftly after the fall of the Assad regime.
Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered his ground forces to take control of the buffer zone established by a ceasefire agreement with Syria after armed rebel groups pushed out president Bashar al-Assad from Damascus and took power.
“Any military deployment in the separation zone between Israel and Syria is a violation of the disengagement agreement of 1974,” a French foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
Israel’s exploitative move has been condemned by Egypt, Jordan and Qatar.
Top Biden aides head to Middle East to discuss Gaza truce and Syria
Two of US president Joe Biden’s most senior aides are travelling to the Middle East, seeking to advance efforts to reach an elusive Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and help ensure a smooth transition in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.
Secretary of state Antony Blinken was set to visit Jordan and Turkey, while national security adviser Jake Sullivan planned stops in Israel, Qatar and Egypt in the coming days.
The Biden administration hopes that the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon as well as the ouster of Assad, a close ally of Tehran, can help build momentum toward a Gaza accord
.“Hamas has got to be looking out at the world today and realising that the cavalry is not coming to rescue them,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
“One would hope that recent developments in Syria reinforce for them that they are just increasingly isolated and ought to take a deal.”
Syria’s former ruling party led by Assad suspends activities
Syria’s Baath Party said it is suspending its work and activities until further notice as it deposed ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad.
All work and activity “will be suspended in all its forms until further notice,” a statement said on the party’s website.
The former ruling party, which has been led by the Assad family for decades, said that all its property, funds and weapons would be handed to police and law enforcement authorities.
“All the party’s property and funds will be placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice, and its proceeds are to be deposited in the Central Syrian Bank.”
The Syrians vowing to rebuild their town
Bel Trew visits Jobar, north of Damascus, which was devastated by some of the fiercest battles of the civil war, and meets residents returning home for the first time in more than a decade:
US urges ‘close consultation’ with Israel on Syria
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in a call that it was important for the US and Israel to be in close consultation over events unfolding in Syria.
Mr Austin told Mr Katz that Washington was monitoring developments in Syria and that it backed a peaceful, inclusive political transition, according to the Pentagon.
Following the collapse of the Assad regime, the Israeli military said its jets conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria and destroyed the bulk of Syria’s strategic weapons stockpiles.
“Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the United States and Israel on events in Syria,” the Pentagon said.
How Putin’s intelligence agents convinced Assad to flee Syria
Russian intelligence agents persuaded Bashar al-Assad to flee Syria with Moscow having become convinced that he would lose against the insurgents rapidly advancing on Damascus, sources have said.
Moscow offered Mr Assad a safe exit if he left the country immediately as the rebel forces led by former al-Qaeda offshoot Hayat Tahir al-Sham (HTS) approached, leading to the toppling of 50 years of rule by the Assad family.
Angus Thompson reports.
America’s closest ally in Syria losing ground
Biden aides to try to ensure peaceful transition of power
US president Joe Biden’s top aides are heading to the Middle East seeking to advance efforts to help ensure a smooth transition in Syria and reach a Gaza ceasefire.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to visit Jordan and Turkey, while national security adviser Jake Sullivan planned stops in Israel, Qatar and Egypt in coming days, officials said.
Mr Blinken will “reiterate the United States’ support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government,” the State Department said.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares said on Wednesday the international community needs to establish ‘several red lines’ in any talks with the new Syrian leadership and move quickly to guarantee a peaceful future for the country.
Premium: Dictators who build the biggest bunkers have the most fragile minds
