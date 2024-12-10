Syria – live: Israel ‘fires missiles at more than 100 Syrian military sites’ as Damascus prison searched
White Helmets group says search teams investigating hidden underground cells holding detainees
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Israel has carried out dozens of air strikes on military sites across Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based human rights organisation, has claimed.
The organisation said Israel targeted military sites in Damascus, Daraa, Latakia and Hama, including research centres, weapons, warehouses and airports.
The organisation reported that “raids were launched on scientific research in Barzeh”.
It comes as Israel told a United Nations security council meeting that the strikes in Syria would be “limited and temporary”.
Russia, one of the Assad regime’s key allies, is now scrambling to ensure the security of its own military bases in Syria, saying it is “premature” to discuss what the future holds.
Meanwhile, the Syrian White Helmets were investigating reports of prisoners trapped in hidden underground cells in the notorious Saydnaya. There is so far “no evidence confirming the presence of detainees other than those who were released yesterday [Sunday],” it said in an update on Monday afternoon.
Egypt slams Israel for seizing buffer zone in Syria
Egypt has denounced Israel’s seizure of the buffer zone with Syria and adjacent command sites after the fall of Syrian president Basad al-Assad’s regime.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered his ground forces to take control of the buffer zone established by a 1947 ceasefire agreement with Syria.
Egypt’s foreign ministry in a statement said the “occupation” of Golan Heights was a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty.
The ministry accused Israel of exploiting Syria’s current instability to expand its territorial control violating international norms, Egypt Today reported.
How a lightning assault by Syrian rebels toppled Assad’s regime
How a lightning assault by Syrian rebels toppled Assad’s regime in under two weeks
Distracted by wars elsewhere, president Bashar al-Assad’s military allies Russia, Iran, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah failed to mobilise the kind of decisive firepower that had propped him up for years
Syrian rebels ask Assad’s security forces to register
The Syrian rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have called on security forces who worked for exiled president Bashar al-Assad to register with what they are calling “a settlement centre”.
The rebel coalition announced the opening of a “settlement centre for members of the criminal regime in Homs” after Assad’s regime fell and he reportedly fled to Russia.
“All Assad regime forces need to visit the centre to complete settlement procedures and receive a temporary ID before Saturday 14 December 2024,” a statement from the rebels read.
The officials will be required to provide documents, regime-issued equipment and official belongings or they will be prosecuted for providing incomplete information.
Top Syrian military officials charged with war crimes
Two top Syrian military officials have been reportedly charged with war crimes committed against people, including American nationals, at a heinous prison in Damascus during the Syrian civil war.
The US justice department has charged Jamil Hassan and Abdul Salam Mahmoud with a litany of human rights abuses, the New York Times reported, citing an indictment unsealed yesterday.
While the whereabouts of both officials were not known the US aims to hold to account those who were at the highest echelons of the Syrian government, it added.
According to the indictment, the officials “sought to terrify, intimidate and repress any opposition, or perceived opposition, to the regime”.
Mr Hassan was the head of the air force intelligence directorate, while Mr Mahmoud served as a brigadier general in the air force’s intelligence unit.
How Assad’s downfall could turn Syria into a new haven for extremists
How Assad’s downfall could turn Syria into a new haven for Islamist extremists
The US bombing of Syria so soon after the rebels toppled Assad suggests a nervousness from the West about what happens in the country next
Labour pledges ‘swift decision’ on lifting Syrian group ban
The UK government will make a swift decision on whether to lift the ban on Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) after it ousted president Bashar Assad’s regime, Labour’s Pat McFadden has said.
HTS is banned in the UK because of its past association with al Qaida, the terrorist organisation once led by Osama bin Laden.
More here.
US hostage envoy in Beirut to seek information on missing journalist Austin Tice
US hostage envoy in Beirut to seek information on missing journalist Austin Tice
The State Department says the U.S. government’s top hostage negotiator is in Beirut in hopes of collecting information on the whereabouts of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria for 12 years
Syrians crowd Assad’s most notorious prison in hunt for loved ones
Syrians crowd Assad’s most most notorious prison in hunt for missing loved ones
It comes as Britain says collapse of Assad is humiliation for Iran and Russia but doesn’t guarantee peace. Israel bombs chemical weapons facilities over fears of dangerous power vacuum
Israel tells UN: action in Golan Heights 'limited, temporary'
Israel told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that it has taken “limited and temporary measures” in a demilitarized strip bordering Syria to counter any threats, particularly to residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
“It is important to emphasize, however, that Israel is not intervening in the ongoing conflict between Syrian armed groups; our actions are solely focused on safeguarding our security,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon wrote in a letter to the 15-member council.
He said Israel remained committed to the framework of a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments