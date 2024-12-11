Syria – live: US troops to stay in Syria as Israel launches more than 350 strikes against military assets
Israel denies penetrating Syria beyond buffer zone in occupied Golan Heights
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Israel says it has launched more than 350 airstrikes against military facilities across Syria, destroying the Syrian navy and targeting weapons stockpiles and strategic infrastructure.
The Israeli military said they carried out the strikes over the last 48 hours, hitting weapons production sites in the cities of Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia and Palmyra. The targets also included airfields, anti-aircraft batteries, drones, aircraft and tanks.
The update from Israel came as a US official said American troops will remain in Syria to take on Isis militants despite the ongoing crisis following the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.
US troops “have been there now for the better part of a decade or more to fight Isis… we are still committed to that mission,” said US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.
Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Bashir – a figure little known across most of Syria who previously ran an administration in a small pocket of the northwest controlled by rebels – has been appointed interim prime minister. In a brief address on state television, he said he would lead Syria’s interim authority until 1 March, with the backing of the rebel coalition that toppled president Bashar al-Assad three days ago.
Cars torched in anti-Israel attack in Sydney
Vandals torched a car and sprayed graffiti with anti-Israel slogans including an apparently misspelled “Kill Israiel” in a Sydney suburb, which is home to Australia’s largest Jewish community.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb said there were “antisemitic writings” on the walls of two buildings, two cars including the burnt car, and the sidewalks. She did not detail what words were spraypainted, but the media photographed “Kill Israiel” painted on a garage door.
Premier Chris Minns condemned the attack, calling it an attempt to “intimidate the Jewish community in Sydney”. “This was a targeted attack in Sydney’s eastern suburbs ... directly after the burning down of a synagogue.”
Grief turns to fury as horror of Assad’s ‘slaughterhouse’ jail exposed
‘They tortured me when I asked to see him’: Horrors of Assad’s ‘slaughterhouse’ jail
As the brutality of the Assad regime falls away, Bel Trew finds families driven by desperation, grief and fury as they searched for their lost loved ones
Syrian rebel leader promises stability despite concerns of further violence
Syrian rebel leader promises stability despite concerns of further violence
Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani says Western fears about future instability are unnecessary
Israel’s warplanes pound Syria as it destroys Assad’s naval fleet
Israel’s warplanes pound Syria as it destroys Assad’s naval fleet
After the fall of the Assad regime, the Israeli military has taken control of a UN-controlled buffer zone in the Golan Heights and hit targets across the country
US troops to stay in Syria despite Assad’s exit
American troops will remain in Syria despite the ouster of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad as part of a counter-terrorism mission focused on destroying Isis militants, a White House official said.
“Those troops are there for a very specific and important reason, not as some sort of bargaining chip,” US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said.
US troops “have been there now for the better part of a decade or more to fight Isis… we are still committed to that mission”.
Syrian rebels take Deir Ezzor from Kurdish forces
Syrian armed rebels say they have wrested control of the eastern city of Deir Ezzor following intense battle with the US-backed Kurdish alliance.
“We announce the city of Deir Ezzor and its military airport as completely liberated,” senior commander Hassan Abdul Ghani said.
A member of the Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham said in a recorded video that the group will soon conduct a thorough sweep of the city’s neighbourhoods to secure the area.
“We will advance toward Raqqa and Hasakah and other areas in eastern Syria,” the fighters said.
Netanyahu makes it clear: Biden is no longer in charge
Netanyahu has made it clear: Biden’s no longer in charge
US-Israel policy appears to now be fully running through Mar-a-Lago after shocking developments in the Golan Heights, writes John Bowden
Qatar and Turkey join Egypt in condemning Israel’s land grab in buffer zone
Qatar, Turkey and Egypt have now all accused Israel of exploiting the crisis in Syria to seize positions in a demilitarised buffer zone between the two countries following the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered his ground forces to take control of the buffer zone, established by a 1947 ceasefire agreement with Syria, after armed rebel groups pushed out Mr Assad from Damascus and took power.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha that it was unacceptable for Israel to “exploit” the current situation in Syria and violate its sovereignty.
Turkey’s foreign ministry echoed Qatar’s sentiment and reiterated its support for Syria’s “territorial integrity”.
“In this sensitive period, when the possibility of achieving the peace and stability that the Syrian people have desired for many years has emerged, Israel is once again displaying its occupying mentality,” the ministry said.
Egypt earlier said it condemned Israel’s “further occupation of Syrian lands”.
Who is Mohammed al-Bashir? Syria’s new interim PM who has connections to both Assad and the rebels
Who is Mohammed al-Bashir? Syria’s new interim PM tasked with ensuring peace
Mohammed al-Bashir, a politician in his 40s from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib, has agreed to become caretaker prime minister until March next year
Rights group says Syrian refugees should not be forcefullly sent back
Human Rights Watch said no government should send Syrian refugees back there forcefully following the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.
The statement comes after several Western nations, including the UK and Germany, this week announced plans to pause asylum applications for Syrian citizens.
Austria said it was preparing a “repatriation and deportation” programme as it reviews previous cases of asylum granted to refugees.
“Every citizen has the right to return to their home country, safe or not. But because one refugee chooses to repatriate is no justification to forcibly return another who remains fearful, as many Syrian refugees do, especially given the country’s unstable and possibly dangerous conditions,” the group said.
“This approach carries real risks, especially given how keen some European states are to declare Syria safe and begin returns,” it said, adding that Syria remains “inherently volatile”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments