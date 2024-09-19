✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war are growing after 37 people were killed in two days of device explosions across Lebanon.

Hand-held walkie-talkie radios used by armed group Hezbollah detonated across the country’s south on Wednesday, stoking tensions after similar explosions of the group’s pagers the day before.

Lebanon's health minister said on Thursday that the death toll from the second attack in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley has now risen to 25, while more than 450 injured. A further 12 people were killed in explosions the previous day, including two children, with nearly 3,000 wounded.

Israeli officials have not commented on the blasts, but security sources said Israel's spy agency Mossad was responsible.

"We are opening a new phase in the war. It requires courage, determination and perseverance from us," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, adding that his country’s military focus is shifting to its northern border.

Wednesday marked Lebanon’s deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between Hezbollah and Israel nearly a year ago, heightening fears of an escalation into a full-blown regional war.

The Iran-backed militant group has vowed retaliation after the operations appeared to throw them into disarray.