Israel-Lebanon latest: Hamas warns Israel will ‘pay price’ after top Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut
Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in the airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday afternoon
Hamas has warned Israel will “pay a price” after a top Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah’s operations commander, was killed in the strike on a block of apartments in the city’s southern suburbs on Friday afternoon. Lebanon said 14 were killed and 60 were injured in the attack.
It came after Hezbollah, which has been engaged in near daily skirmishes with Israel since the Gaza war began, fired 140-150 rockets into Israel earlier in the day.
Hamas, based in Gaza, described the killing of Aqil as a “crime” and “folly”. The group is part of Iran’s so called axis of resistance.
The axis comprises a group of violent proxies across Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, coordinated by Iran’s Quds Force, the foreign arm of the IRGC.
Aqil was involved in Hezbollah’s bombing of the US embassy in Beirut which killed 63 people in April 1983, according to the US State Department.
The assassination followed a series of suspected Israeli attacks earlier in the week that blew up Hezbollah’s radio and pager devices, killing 37 people and wounding at least 3,000 others.
Hezbollah confirms death of another top commander
Hezbollah has said a second senior commander, Ahmed Wahbi, was also killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on Friday.
Wahbi oversaw the military operations of the Radwan special forces during the Gaza war until early 2024.
Hezbollah had earlier confirmed that its senior commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed in the strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Israel will 'pay price' for killing top commander, Hamas says
Hamas has warned Israel will “pay the price” for killing a top Hezbollah commander in an airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
The group, based in Gaza, described the killing as a “crime” and “folly”. Hamas is part of Iran’s so called axis of resistance.
The “axis of resistance” comprises a group of violent proxies across Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, coordinated by Iran’s Quds Force, the foreign arm of the IRGC.
The Quds Force’s aim is to export Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution abroad. The US assassinated the former head of the Quds Force, Qassem Solemaini, in January 2020.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the most powerful group in the axis, boasts 100,000 fighters and has exchanged fire with Israeli forces in near daily exchanges since Hamas attacked Israel last year.
