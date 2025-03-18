At least 200 Palestinians killed as Israel launches massive wave of strikes on Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people early on Tuesday, Palestinian health authorities said, in what officials described as the most intense attack since a ceasefire came into effect in January.

The strikes targeted dozens of locations across the enclave, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah. The Israeli military said it would continue its operations for as long as necessary and signalled that the offensive could extend beyond airstrikes, raising the prospect of a renewed ground assault.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes due to the lack of progress in ceasefire negotiations, calling the operation "open-ended".

His office warned: "Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength."

The White House confirmed that it had been consulted before the attack and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

The escalation shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and deepened concerns about the fate of hostages still held in Gaza. Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce and putting the captives "at an unknown fate”.

In Khan Younis, Palestinian witnesses reported seeing plumes of smoke and bodies covered in bloodied sheets as overwhelmed hospitals struggled to treat the injured. The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams had counted at least 86 dead and 134 wounded, while dozens more were brought to hospitals by private vehicles.

Many Palestinians had anticipated a return to hostilities after ceasefire talks stalled in early February. Instead of resuming negotiations, Israel imposed a blockade on food, fuel, and aid deliveries in an attempt to pressure Hamas into accepting an alternative proposal.

"Nobody wants to fight," said Gaza City resident Nidal Alzaanin. "Everyone is still suffering from the previous months."

Additional reporting by agencies