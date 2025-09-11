Trump has ‘heated phone call’ with Netanyahu over Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas in Qatar: Latest
Donald Trump held a heated phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel launched an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Trump told Netanyahu on Tuesday the decision to strike inside the territory of a close US ally was “not wise”. Netanyahu is said to have replied that he had a brief window to act and took the opportunity, it reported, citing senior US officials.
A second call later the same day was more cordial, with Trump asking if the operation had succeeded.
Israel carried out the strike in Doha in an attempt to kill Hamas’s political leadership. The group said its top figures survived, though five people were killed, including the son of exiled Gaza chief and negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.
The attack has drawn sharp international condemnation, particularly as Qatar has been hosting talks aimed at brokering a ceasefire in the Gaza war.
Israel’s ambassador to the US vowed Hamas leaders would be targeted again if they survived Tuesday’s airstrike in Qatar, warning the group was “on notice.” Yechiel Leiter said: “We will pursue and destroy those who seek to destroy us.”
Qatar official says Netanyahu 'killed any hope' of hostage release with Doha strike
Qatar’s prime minister intensified his criticism of Israel over its attack targeting Hamas leaders in his country, saying Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu "killed any hope" of releasing hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
The comments from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani ahead of appearing at the United Nations on Thursday underscored the wider anger among Gulf Arab countries over Israel's strike, which killed at least six people.
"I was meeting one of the hostage's families the morning of the attack," Sheikh Mohammed told CNN in an interview aired late Wednesday.
"They are counting on this (ceasefire) mediation, they have no other hope for that."
Sheikh Mohammed added: "I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages."
Qatar and Egypt have been key mediators to try and reach a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.
Qatar has hosted Hamas' political leadership for years in Doha, in part over a request by the US to encourage negotiations between the militant group and Israel.
Israel will kill the leaders of Hamas if they survived an Israeli airstrike on Qatar, the country’s ambassador to the US has said.
"Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They'll get over it. And Israel is being changed for the better," Yechiel Leiter told Fox News' "Special Report" programme late on Tuesday.
"If we didn't get them this time, we'll get them the next time," Leiter said.
UK PM Starmer urges Israel's Herzog to change course over Gaza
British prime minister Keir Starmer reiterated to Israeli president Isaac Herzog his "huge concern" over Gaza and implored Israel to change course during a meeting in London, Starmer's office said.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer had told Herzog Israel "must stop the manmade famine from worsening further by letting aid in and halting their offensive operations.
"Starmer also told Herzog that the UK and Israel were longstanding allies and that "he will continue his work to secure an enduring peace and a better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people alike," the spokesperson added.
Donald Trump rebuked Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s decision to target Hamas leaders in Qatar, the Wall Street Journal reports.
According to senior US officials cited by the paper, Trump told Netanyahu in a phone call on Tuesday that striking inside the territory of a close US ally was “not wise”.
The report described the call as "heated" and said Trump was "angry" that he had not been given advance warning by Israel.
Netanyahu reportedly defended the decision, saying he had a brief window of opportunity to act.
A second call between the two later that day was described as more cordial, with Trump asking whether the mission had succeeded.
Israel carried out the airstrike in Doha in an attempt to assassinate Hamas’s political leadership. Hamas said its top figures survived, though five members were killed, including the son of exiled Gaza chief and negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.
The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation. It has also raised fears that it could derail Qatar’s mediation efforts, as the Gulf state has been central to ceasefire talks in the ongoing Gaza war.
Who is Khalil Al-Hayya? The top Hamas figure targeted by Israel
Map: Which Middle East states has Israel attacked after Qatar strike?
Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf on Wednesday, with the Houthi health ministry saying it killed 35 people and wounded 131 others.
The strikes are the latest in a series of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi militants in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it had struck military camps, the headquarters of the Houthi military "propaganda" department, and a fuel storage site.
The Houthis' military spokesperson denied in a statement later that Israel had targeted missile launchers. "Its strikes targeted purely civilian targets," he said.
He added that the offices of two newspapers had been targeted and that journalists and passers-by had been killed or wounded in those attacks. He gave no figures.
Sanaa residents told Reuters the attack had targeted a hideout between two mountains that is used as a command and control headquarters. The extent of any damage was not immediately clear.
The Israeli strikes also targeted the Houthi defence ministry, witnesses said.
Von der Leyen proposes bolder EU sanctions against Israel over the war in Gaza
