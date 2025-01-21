Israel-Gaza ceasefire latest: Top Israeli general resigns over Hamas attack as 6 killed in West Bank raid
Comes as Donald Trump says he is ‘not confident’ temporary truce will hold
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Israel's top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack as at least six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has become the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the militant group’s attack when he announced his resignation today.
Meanwhile, the major operation launched by Israeli forces on the city of Jenin left at least six dead and dozens more wounded, Palestinian health officials said, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. It comes as Donald Trump said he is “not confident” that the temporary truce will hold.
The newly-inaugurated US President also rescinded Biden-era executive orders that sanctioned far-right Israeli settlers for undermining peace in the territory.
Meanwhile, Hamas official Taher al-Nunu has said four female Israeli hostages will be released on Saturday in return for Palestinian prisoners in the second such exchange under the truce, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Guardian reported.
The devastated Strip continued to receive an influx of aid and goods on the second day of the ceasefire, with 915 trucks crossing into the coastal enclave, according to the UN, as shocked Palestinians began returning to what is left of their homes.
Yesterday, the relatives of the first three Israeli women freed from captivity in the Strip issued public statements, thanking those who made their release possible and pleading with the Israeli government to keep up the phased agreement that led to their loved ones’ release.
Israeli Commanding Officer also resigns
An Israeli Commanding Officer has also resigned.
The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, informed the Chief of the General Staff today of his decision to end his service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Hamas urges Palestinians to escalate fighting against Israel in West Bank amid Jenin raid
Hamas has called upon Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to escalate fighting against Israeli forces in response to a military offensive in the city of Jenin, the militant group said in a statement.
Israel’s top general resigns citing failures over Hamas attack that ignited war in Gaza
Israel's top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the attack.
He announced his resignation Tuesday, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, notifying Defense Minister Israel Katz that he intends to resign on 6 March.
In a statement, Halevi said he is leaving the military after “recognizing my responsibility for the failure of the IDF on 7 October, and at the point in time in which the IDF has recorded significant achievements, and is in the process of implementing an agreement to release hostages.”
Until 6 March, Halevi said, he will complete the investigations into the 7 October Hamas onslaught and prepare the IDF for future challenges.
“I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my replacement,” he adds.
UPDATE: Major Israeli operation in West Bank leaves six dead and dozens wounded
A major Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank has left at least six dead and dozens wounded, Palestinian health officials have said, as a fragile ceasefire in Gaza entered its third day.
The operation on Tuesday was centered in the city of Jenin, which has seen repeated Israeli incursions and gunbattles with militants in recent years, even before Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack ignited the war in Gaza.
The Israeli military announced a "significant and broad military operation" in the West Bank, just days into a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza that is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 800 people have been killed in Israeli raids in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war.
UN highlights need for specialised care for 30,000 Palestinians with life-changing injuries
The UN has said 30,000 Palestinians have life-changing injuries and highlighted their need for specialised care.
The World Health Organization currently has a 60-day plan to increase beds and deploy overseas health workers to Gaza hospitals, said UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.
Around one million children depend on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, says UN
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that the more than two million people in Gaza, about half of them children, depend on humanitarian aid entering the Strip, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq has said.
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said on Sunday that the needs in Gaza are staggering and his office said on Monday that aid workers are ramping up the delivery of food, clean water, shelter materials and other essential supplies.
UPDATED: Two killed in Israeli strike in West Bank, Palestinians say
An Israeli strike on a built-up refugee camp in the occupied West Bank has killed two people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday, as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip entered a third day.
The Israeli military said in a statement that "forces have initiated a counterterrorism operation" in the area. The identity of those killed in the Jenin refugee camp, where militants are active, was not immediately clear.
Throughout the 15-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Jenin has been a focus of Israeli raids into the occupied territory. The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, launched its own raid into the area late last year, hoping to position itself as a serious player in governing postwar Gaza.
Violence in the West Bank has surged during the war in Gaza, with Israel saying it is operating to stamp out militancy. The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 800 people have been killed in Israeli raids since the war began after Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attacks.
UPDATE: One Palestinian reported killed in Israeli military raids in West Bank
Israeli security forces launched an operation in the volatile West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least one Palestinian, officials said on Tuesday.
The military said soldiers, police and intelligence services had begun a counter-terrorism action in the city, giving no further details.
Prior to the Israeli action, Palestinian security forces had been conducting a weeks-long operation to reassert control in the city and the adjacent refugee camp, a major centre of armed militant groups in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian health services said at least one Palestinian was killed and four wounded as the Israeli raid began in Jenin, where an Israeli air strike last week in the refugee camp killed at least three Palestinians and wounded scores more.
The move into Jenin, where the Israeli army has carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over recent years, comes only days after the start of a ceasefire in Gaza and underscores the threat of more violence in the West Bank.
Late on Monday, bands of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians, smashing cars and burning property, just as newly installed US President Donald Trump announced he was lifting sanctions on violent settlers.
The attack near the village of al-Funduq, in an area where three Israelis were killed in a shooting earlier this month, was the latest in a long sequence of incidents that have accelerated strongly since the start of the war in Gaza.
The military said it had opened an investigation into the incident, which it said involved dozens of Israeli civilians, some in masks.
Palestinians searching for bodies under rubble reportedly found 66 in Gaza yesterday
Palestinians searching for the thousands believed to be buried under rubble in Gaza found 66 bodies yesterday, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.
They were found in the south and north of the Strip, it reported Palestinian medical sources as saying.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments