✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

The Israeli military has carried out its most extensive airstrikes on southern Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war, saying it has struck around 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers as well as other “terrorist sites”.

Huge sonic booms could be heard over the Lebanese capital Beirut even as the Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech accusing Israel of “crossing all of the red lines”.

Nasrallah blamed Israel for this week’s deadly attacks on the militant group’s communications devices, which he called a “severe blow” and an “act of war”. He said Hezbollah was still investigating what appears to be one of the largest security breaches in the group’s history.

Hand-held walkie-talkie radios used by the armed group were detonated across Lebanon’s south on Wednesday, heightening fears of an escalation into a full-blown regional war.

Lebanon's health minister said on Thursday that the death toll from the second attack in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley has now risen to 25, with at least 608 injured. A further 12 people were killed in explosions the previous day, including two children, with nearly 2,300 wounded.

"We are opening a new phase in the war," Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said in the aftermath.