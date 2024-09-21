✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Dozens of people including children have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said.

At least 22 people, including 13 children and six women, were killed in the attack on Gaza City while using the building as a shelter, the ministry added.

The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas command centre embedded in the building previously used as a school.

Footage from the site showed blasted walls, wrecked and burnt furniture, and holes in the ceiling of one room as witnesses said children were in the playground.

It comes after at least 31 people including a top Hezbollah commander were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.

Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah’s operations commander, was killed in the strike on a block of apartments in the city’s southern suburbs on Friday afternoon. Lebanon said 68 people were injured in the attack.

Aqil was involved in Hezbollah’s bombing of the US embassy in Beirut, which killed 63 people in April 1983, according to the US State Department.