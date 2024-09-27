✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says talks for a ceasefire in Lebanon will continue as he prepares to the address the UN General Assembly on Friday - with Western leaders pushing for deal before his speech.

Hours after the Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the assembly that his country was “enduring a crisis which is threatening its very existence”, international pressure continues for a pause in the fighting.

Sir Keir Starmer strengthened calls for a temporary ceasefire in his address to the UN last night, with the UK, US and the EU proposing an immediate 21-day pause in fighting “to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement”.

On Friday morning, Mr Netanyahu said talks would continue over the coming days following meetings with US officials on Thursday, as he prepares to address the UN General Assembly at 2.30pm.

He said: “Our teams met [on Thursday] to discuss the US initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of returning people safely to their homes. We will continue those discussions in the coming days.”

It comes amid continued targeting of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon by Israeli forces. Nearly 700 people have been killed in the country this week as a result of the attacks, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.