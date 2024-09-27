Israel-Lebanon latest: West pushes ceasefire deal ahead of Netanyahu UN speech as Lebanon death toll nears 700
Benjamin Netanyahu is coming under mounting international pressure as he prepares to address the UN General Assembly on Friday
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says talks for a ceasefire in Lebanon will continue as he prepares to the address the UN General Assembly on Friday - with Western leaders pushing for deal before his speech.
Hours after the Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the assembly that his country was “enduring a crisis which is threatening its very existence”, international pressure continues for a pause in the fighting.
Sir Keir Starmer strengthened calls for a temporary ceasefire in his address to the UN last night, with the UK, US and the EU proposing an immediate 21-day pause in fighting “to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement”.
On Friday morning, Mr Netanyahu said talks would continue over the coming days following meetings with US officials on Thursday, as he prepares to address the UN General Assembly at 2.30pm.
He said: “Our teams met [on Thursday] to discuss the US initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of returning people safely to their homes. We will continue those discussions in the coming days.”
It comes amid continued targeting of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon by Israeli forces. Nearly 700 people have been killed in the country this week as a result of the attacks, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
‘Unacceptable’ rise in attacks on health care, says WHO
Lebanon’s World Health Organisation (WHO) representative has slammed the attacks on healthcare facilities as “unacceptable.”
Posting on X, Abdinasir Abubakar said 27 health workers have been killed and 55 injured by recent Israeli strikes, adding that health care sites “should be protected at all times”.
He wrote: “Attack on health care is on the rise as the crisis in Lebanon continued to escalate in recent days.”
Attack on health care is on the rise as the crisis in Lebanon continued to escalate in recent days. 24 attacks on health care were recorded so far, resulting in 27 deaths & 55 injuries for health workers— Abdinasir Abubakar (@abdinasirgole) September 27, 2024
This is unacceptable trend, & health care should be protected at all times pic.twitter.com/MG1k49PnpT
Family of nine, including pregnant mother, killed in strike
An Israeli strike on Friday killed nine members of a family, including four children and a pregnant mother, in the Lebanese border town of Shebaa, mayor Mohammad Saab told Reuters.
Philippines will evacuate its citizens if Israel invades Lebanon
The Philippines says it will evacuate 11,000 citizens from Lebanon the moment Israeli forces cross the border and launch a ground offensive, The Times of Israel has reported.
“A ground invasion will lead to mandatory repatriation,”
Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega reportedly said at a press conference in Manila: “A ground invasion will lead to mandatory repatriation.” He said the plan would be to move thousands out of the country via the sea without providing further details.
More than 33,000 Filipino citizens were living in Lebanon as of January 2020, according to the Philippines‘ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
📣 ADVISORY 📣— Philippine Embassy in Lebanon (@PHLinLebanon) September 23, 2024
Filipino nationals residing in Lebanon are advised to remain vigilant and stay informed, following recent hostilities in South Lebanon. Please reach out to the Embassy for any concerns.
READ: https://t.co/CIsl5Pub9f
Nearly 700 people killed in Lebanon this week, says health ministry
Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry the Associated Press reports. About a quarter of them are women and children.
On Monday, about 600 people were killed and almost 2,000 injured from Israeli bombing marking the deadliest single day in Lebanon since the country’s civil war.
Israel strike kills nine people in southern Lebanon
An Israeli strike killed nine people from the same family in the southern Lebanese border-town of Shebaa, including four children, on Friday morning mayor Mohammad Saab told Reuters news agency.
Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
Hezbollah says it fired rockets into Tiberias and Haifa
Hezbollah said it had fired rockets into Israel on Friday at Kiryat Ata near the city of Haifa, around 20 miles from the border, and the city of Tiberias.
The Israeli military said four drones came across the border on Friday and were all intercepted by the military’s defences, adding that several rockets were also intercepted.
In pictures: Aftermath of Israeli attacks in Lebanon
As we’ve been reporting, nearly 700 people have died in Lebanon as a result of Israeli attacks this week, according to local officials.
Here are some pictures from inside the country:
Israeli strike in Syria kills 5 soldiers
An overnight Israeli airstrike on a military site near Kfar Yabous, close to the Lebanese border, killed five Syrian soldiers and wounded another, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday, citing an unnamed military official.
Israel’s military has not officially acknowledged the strike, although it regularly targets military positions in Syria, including facilities linked to Iran and Hezbollah. Israel rarely confirms these incidents.
The frequency of such strikes has increased in the past 11 months, coinciding with Hezbollah’s ongoing clashes with Israel’s military, against the backdrop of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.
Since the beginning of the week, tens of thousands of Lebanese and Syrians have fled across the Lebanon-Syria border due to heavy Israeli bombardment.
Israeli teams will continue ceasefire talks, Netanyahu says
Israeli teams had meetings to discuss the U.S. ceasefire proposals with Lebanon on Thursday and will continue discussions in the days ahead, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, adding that he appreciated the U.S. efforts.
“Our teams met (Thursday, Sept. 26) to discuss the U.S. initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of returning people safely to their homes. We will continue those discussions in the coming days,” he said in a statement.
The comments came after Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on Thursday there would be no ceasefire in the north, where Israeli jets have been carrying out the heaviest bombardment against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in decades.
On Thursday, after Netanyahu left for New York where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, his office issued a statement saying the prime minister had ordered Israeli troops to continue fighting with full force in Lebanon.
Mr Netanyahu is giving his address to the UN at 2.30pm.
Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week - country’s health ministry
Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
Israel has dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders.
Top Israeli officials have threatened to repeat the destruction of Gaza in Lebanon if the Hezbollah fire continues, raising fears that Israel‘s actions in Gaza since Oct. 7 would be repeated in Lebanon.
The International Organization for Migration estimated Thursday that more than 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after it stormed into Israel, sparking the Israel-Hamas war.
Lebanon says a total of 1,540 people have been killed within its borders in that time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments