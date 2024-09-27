Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1727459105

Israel-Lebanon live: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reportedly targeted in Beirut after Netanyahu warning

The Israeli military said it had carried out a “precise strike” on Hezbollah’s headquarters

Rachel Hagan,Barney Davis
Friday 27 September 2024 13:45
Comments
Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut
Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut (AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli military strikes in Beirut on Friday reportedly targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, following a warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would not tolerate threats from Hezbollah and Hamas.

The airstrikes shook the Lebanese capital, killing at least two, wounding 76 and destroying six buildings in the southern suburbs, where Hezbollah’s central headquarters are said to be located.

The death toll was expected to rise as the removal of the rubble continues.

Israeli sources told multiple outlets that Nasrallah was the intended target of the attack. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive, while Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported he was safe.

The Independent asked whether Nasrallah was present at the headquarters and the Israeli military declined to confirm or deny.

The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech, as hopes faded for a ceasefire that could head off an all-out regional war.

He told the assembly: “There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East.”

1727458935

Two dead 76 wounded in latest Israeli strike on Beirut

Two people are dead and 76 were wounded in an Israeli strike on Haret Hreik, in the Dahieh suburbs of Beirut, according to the preliminary toll from the Lebanese ministry of health.

The death toll was expected to rise as the removal of the rubble continues.

Al Jazeera reporter Zeina Khodr said from the scene of the devastation: “This attack was massive. I have covered a lot of the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, but nothing like this.

“The smoke is still billowing. The area of devastation is so large and wide. We’re talking about at least six to seven residential buildings levelled to the ground.”

(REUTERS)
Barney Davis27 September 2024 18:42
1727458035

US not warned over Beirut strike

The United States did not have advanced warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Friday.

“The United States was not involved in this operation and we had no advanced warning,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

It was revealed that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart as the operation was ongoing.

Singh declined to say what Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Austin about the operation and whether it indeed targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Pentagon also declined to speculate on whether the Hezbollah leader was still alive.

(REUTERS)
Barney Davis27 September 2024 18:27
1727457723

Horror video shows desperate scramble for survivors after Beirut strike

Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen is reporting that the Israeli raids targeted residential neighbuorhoods in Haret Hreik, where six buildings including a residential block were “levelled to the ground”.

The Lebanese Civil Defense confirmed that its teams are working to extinguish the fire that broke out in the scene of destruction and are working to evacuate the injured and retrieve bodies.

Barney Davis27 September 2024 18:22
1727455508

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was target of strike

Lebanon‘s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the latest Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, multiple news websites are reporting.

AFP and Iranian state news are both reporting that he is safe and survived the assassination attempt, but still no official word from the group.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah (via REUTERS)
Rachel Hagan27 September 2024 17:45
1727455239

Attacks show Israel ‘does not care’ about global calls for ceasefire, PM says

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Israel's attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday show it "does not care" about efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

Mikati's press office sent a statement while he was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where the U.S. and other countries had made a call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Najib Mikati at the UN
Najib Mikati at the UN (The Associated Press)
Rachel Hagan27 September 2024 17:40
1727454885

Photos from strike show levelled buildings

People and a fire truck rush to the scene of an Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut
People and a fire truck rush to the scene of an Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut (AFP via Getty Images)
A rescue worker runs amid the rubble
A rescue worker runs amid the rubble (AFP via Getty Images)
Rachel Hagan27 September 2024 17:34
1727454190

Strike took place around 700m from school where displaced people sheltering

The huge strike in Beirut took place only about 700 to 800m from a school where displaced people from the south of Lebanon have taken refuge, the BBC reports.

Nafiseh Kohnavard was reporting from the school, where more than 1000 displaced people are staying, when she suddenly heard huge booms.

She said women and children were screaming and crying and she saw some people faint, falling on the ground.

Rachel Hagan27 September 2024 17:23
1727453632

Israel says Hezbollah intentionally built HQ under civilian buildings

Israel’s military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement that the Hezbollah HQ was “intentionally built under residential buildings” in the city’s southern Dahieh area “as part of Hezbollah’s strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields”.

He said: “Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if they had a terror organisation that seeks their destruction on their border, taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely.”

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari
Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (Screengrab/IDF)
Rachel Hagan27 September 2024 17:13
1727452758

Pictures of the huge strike in Beirut

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Rachel Hagan27 September 2024 16:59
1727451577

Fresh airstrike on Lebanon as Netanyahu claims Israel ‘yearns for peace'

Israeli military says it carried out a “precise strike” on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut.

An airstrikes hit one of Beirut’s heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital sending thick black smoke billowing across the sky.

The strike came an hour after thousands of people attended the funeral of a top Hezbollah commander who was killed the day before.

Israeli Prime Minister has today told the UN that Israel “yearns for peace” and “will make peace again” but added that it must defend itself against “savage” enemies.

Barney Davis27 September 2024 16:39

