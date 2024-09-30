✕ Close Multiple explosions in Beirut during Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets

Israeli tanks have been seen gathering at the country’s border with Lebanon as officials have warned a ground offensive may be imminent.

Pictures show Israeli armed forces gathering in the north of the country on Monday as an anonymous United States official told Reuters the US has observed positioning of Israeli troops at the border that suggests that a ground incursion into Lebanon could be imminent.

US state department spokesman Matthew Miller also said Israel informed the US about cross-border raids it has been conducting, which he said were described as “limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border”.

The Independent has been unable to independently verify the reports.

It comes as Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the next phase of the war against Hezbollah along the southern border of Lebanon “will begin soon”.

Earlier, hinting at a ground invasion, he was quoted by Israeli media as telling armoured corps troops near the Lebanon border on Monday: “To return the residents of the north safely to their homes we will activate all our capabilities – including you.”

Meanwhile, the deputy leader of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, vowed to be ready for an Israeli invasion in his first speech given since Israel killed the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah over the weekend.

Israel intensified its airstrikes on Monday, hitting central Beirut for the first time since 2006, while also killing Hamas’s leader in Lebanon in the southern city of Tyre.