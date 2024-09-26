✕ Close Moment of explosion in Lebanon as Hezbollah radio devices detonate

Israel’s military chief has suggested a ground invasion of Lebanon could be imminent as Israel bombarded the south of the country for a third day running.

“You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day,” General Herzi Halevi told troops. “This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”

The Israeli military also says it is activating reserve troops in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah.

The US and France have called for a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to create space for broader negotiations and prevent a larger conflict. The proposed agreement would not affect the war in Gaza.

The joint statement issued by Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron said: “It is time for a settlement on the Israel-Lebanon border that ensures safety and security to enable civilians to return to their homes. The exchange of fire since 7 October, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians.”

UN experts say more than 90,500 people in Lebanon have been forced to flee their homes this week.