The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon has risen to 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, with at least 1,645 people wounded.

Thousands of Lebanese fled the south, and the main highway out of the southern port city of Sidon was jammed with cars heading toward Beirut. It was the biggest exodus in the region, and the highest single day death toll, since a 2006 war.

It came as Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the country’s forces were fully prepared for a ground invasion of Lebanon if necessary.

While stating that Israel is “not looking for wars”, he said the Israeli army was “in full readiness, and we will do whatever is necessary” to push Hezbollah back from the border.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a video message to civilians urging them to heed Israeli military warnings and evacuate their homes.

He said: “I have a message for the people of Lebanon: Israel’s war is not with you. It’s with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields.

“I urge you – take this warning seriously.”