Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Israel-Gaza latest: At least six killed in Jerusalem shooting attack as Gaza City threatened with ‘hurricane’ strike

Israeli police said the two attackers had been killed by a security officer and a civilian

Steffie Banatvala,Bel Trew
Monday 08 September 2025 07:19 EDT
Comments
Scene where at least six people killed in shooting in Jerusalem

At least six people have been killed and 12 injured in a shooting at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

Two attackers opened fire at people waiting at a bus stop around 10.15 am local time near Ramot Junction, at the northern entrance to the city on a road leading to Jewish settlements in eastern Jerusalem.

Israeli police said both attackers were swiftly killed by a security officer and a civilian at the scene. It remains unclear who carried out the attack or their motive.

Hamas issued a statement calling it “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes”, but did not claim responsibility.

The shooting follows a morning post by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, warning of a “powerful hurricane” of strikes on Gaza and that the IDF is “preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza”.

The Prime Minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a “situation assessment” with security officials.

Hamas affirm the attack as 'natural response' to Israel's offensive

Hamas has issued a statement affirming the attack. It did not claim the attack.

We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and war of extermination it is waging against our people.

Hamas
Steffie Banatvala8 September 2025 12:00

Officers recover weapons at the scene while IDF encircle areas outside Ramallah

Officers at the scene recovered weapons used by the attackers, including ammunition and a knife, police added.

The IDF said its soldiers are also searching the scene for suspects and encircling several areas on the outskirts of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank “to thwart terrorism and strengthen the defence effort”.

The junction is located in a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 war and later annexed in a move that the United Nations and most countries do not recognise.

Steffie Banatvala8 September 2025 11:59

Paramedics describe chaotic scene with glass everywhere

Paramedics described a chaotic scene, with victims lying wounded and unconscious on the road and pavement.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning rush hour and heavy police presence in the Ramot area following the shooting.

Steffie Banatvala8 September 2025 11:58

Netanyahu visits the scene with far-right minister Ben-Gvir

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited the scene of the shooting.

The Prime Minister’s office said he is conduction a “situation assessment” with security heads.

Netanyahu (C) and Ben-Gvir (R)
Netanyahu (C) and Ben-Gvir (R) (AFP/Getty)
Steffie Banatvala8 September 2025 11:57

Pictures show bullet holes in a bus

Pictures are emerging in the aftermath of the Jerusalem shooting.

Israeli police and rescue teams inspect the scene of a shooting attack
Israeli police and rescue teams inspect the scene of a shooting attack (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
A bullet hole on a bus is seen at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place
A bullet hole on a bus is seen at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place (REUTERS)
People inspect a bus with bullet holes
People inspect a bus with bullet holes (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala8 September 2025 11:54

What you need to know about the Jerusalem bus shooting

  • At least six people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting at a busy intersection near Ramot Junction on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
  • The attack occurred around 10:15 am local time when two attackers opened fire on people waiting at a bus stop.
  • A security officer and a civilian at the scene swiftly shot and killed the two perpetrators.
  • Among the deceased were a 50-year-old man, three men in their 30s, and a woman in her 50s, with a pregnant woman among the injured.
  • Hamas stated the attack was a natural response to occupation crimes but they did not claim responsibility.

We’ll bring you live updates...

Steffie Banatvala8 September 2025 11:48

Comments

