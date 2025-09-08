Israel-Gaza latest: At least six killed in Jerusalem shooting attack as Gaza City threatened with ‘hurricane’ strike
Israeli police said the two attackers had been killed by a security officer and a civilian
At least six people have been killed and 12 injured in a shooting at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.
Two attackers opened fire at people waiting at a bus stop around 10.15 am local time near Ramot Junction, at the northern entrance to the city on a road leading to Jewish settlements in eastern Jerusalem.
Israeli police said both attackers were swiftly killed by a security officer and a civilian at the scene. It remains unclear who carried out the attack or their motive.
Hamas issued a statement calling it “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes”, but did not claim responsibility.
The shooting follows a morning post by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, warning of a “powerful hurricane” of strikes on Gaza and that the IDF is “preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza”.
The Prime Minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a “situation assessment” with security officials.
Hamas has issued a statement affirming the attack. It did not claim the attack.
Officers recover weapons at the scene while IDF encircle areas outside Ramallah
Officers at the scene recovered weapons used by the attackers, including ammunition and a knife, police added.
The IDF said its soldiers are also searching the scene for suspects and encircling several areas on the outskirts of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank “to thwart terrorism and strengthen the defence effort”.
The junction is located in a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 war and later annexed in a move that the United Nations and most countries do not recognise.
Paramedics describe chaotic scene with glass everywhere
Paramedics described a chaotic scene, with victims lying wounded and unconscious on the road and pavement.
Footage from the scene showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning rush hour and heavy police presence in the Ramot area following the shooting.
Netanyahu visits the scene with far-right minister Ben-Gvir
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited the scene of the shooting.
Pictures show bullet holes in a bus
Pictures are emerging in the aftermath of the Jerusalem shooting.
