Israel is grappling with one of its largest wildfires ever, prompting a national emergency to be declared as the uncontrolled blaze draws close to Jerusalem.

The blaze erupted in the hills west of Jerusalem on Wednesday, starting in the Eshtaol Forest near Mesilat Zion and rapidly spreading due to high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Friendman warned that winds of 60mph were making the situation challenging and could dramatically increase the threat posed by the fires “in the near future”.

“It will continue for a very long time. We are far from having control.”

Hareetz reported that the fires had already burned an estimated 6,000 acres. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a national emergency and warned that the wildfires could reach Jerusalem.

"The western wind can push the fire easily toward the outskirts of (Jerusalem) - and even into the city itself," he said in a video sent by his office.

Locations of the wildfires burning in the forest west of Jerusalem, as of Thursday morning (1 May) ( Google )

Video footage showed vehicles stranded nearby as flames spread throughout the area, while another video showed the fire approaching a Catholic monastery.

At least a dozen people have been hospitalised due to smoke in the area and some firefighters also sustained injuries.

Many people were seen abandoning their cars and running away from the flames, with critical roads shut down for hours. Several houses were evacuated too.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue services has said there are 155 firefighting teams operating at “full force in all fire centres in the area of Shfelet Yehuda.”

They said the Elad Squadron's firefighting planes were making rounds over the major hotspots and near settlements in order to cut off the fire from the houses.

The Israeli government has appealed for international assistance, receiving commitments for firefighting aircraft from Italy, Croatia, and North Macedonia. The Palestinian Authority has also offered support, though Israel has not yet responded to this offer.

The wildfires coincide with Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day celebrations, leading to the cancellation of ceremonies on Thursday including a major event at Mount Herzl.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the wildfire, with some officials suggesting possible arson, and a number of individuals have been arrested on suspicion of starting fires.