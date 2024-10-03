✕ Close Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel as explosions heard across Tel Aviv

Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah intensified as eight IDF soldiers were killed in ground combat in south Lebanon. In response, Israel bombed central Beirut, killing at least six people and wounding seven.

The airstrike targeted a building in the Bachoura neighborhood, near Lebanon’s parliament.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to defeat Iran’s “Axis of Evil,” saying, “we are at the height of a difficult war... we will stand together and with God’s help, we will win together.”

Hezbollah reported ground clashes with Israeli forces, claiming to have destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks. Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli air raids killed 46 people in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said the US will not support an Israeli strike on sites related to Tehran’s nuclear programme as the US looked to contain the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“The answer is no,” the US president told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he would support such a response after Iran fired around 200 missiles at Israel the previous day following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.