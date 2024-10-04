Israel-Hezbollah latest: Iran’s leader vows Tehran won’t back down as Hezbollah successor ‘targeted in Beirut’
Beirut rocked by huge explosions on Thursday night with Israeli strike reportedly hitting near airport
Iran’s supreme leader has warned Tehran will not back down after Israel reportedly targeted the successor of slain Tehran-backed Hezbollah’s leader Nasrallah Hassan in Lebanon.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed his country and his regional proxies across the Middle East would carry on fighting Israel as tensions escalate across the region.
“The brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate”, Khamenei said of a massive missile barrage that saw around at least 180 rockets launched at Israel.
It comes after Beirut was rocked by huge explosions on Thursday night amid reports senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, regarded as the group’s next leader, was targeted in Israeli strikes.
At least one Israeli strike hit outside the perimeter of the Lebanese capital’s international airport early on Friday, according to a source in Lebanon's ministry of transport and public works.
Iran’s “axis of resistance” comprises a group of violent proxies across Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, coordinated by Iran’s Quds Force, the foreign arm of the IRGC. The Quds Force’s aim is to export Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution abroad and is opposed to any US or Israeli influence in the Middle East.
Two Israeli soldiers killed in combat, military says
Israel's military announced on Friday that two of its soldiers from the Golani Brigade had been killed in combat, and two others severely wounded.
Israeli media reported that the two soldiers were killed in a drone attack launched from Iraq at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The Golan Heights were captured from Syria by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move not recognised by most countries.
The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shi'ite armed factions opposed to US and Israeli presence in the region, claimed responsibility for three dawn attacks on sites in the Golan Heights and the Tiberias region.
Plane carrying Poles from Lebanon lands in Warsaw
A plane carrying several dozens of Poles and citizens of other countries who wanted to leave Lebanon landed in Warsaw on Friday, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on social media platform X.
Western nations have drafted contingency plans to evacuate citizens from Lebanon after a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah, coupled with Iran's missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.
No country has launched a large-scale military evacuation yet, though some are chartering aircraft as Beirut airport stays open.
It’s clear we are already in a Middle East war – one that will be difficult to stop
World leaders, UN officials and experts all agree that only the most determined diplomatic efforts, only a multilateral ceasefire, can be the parachute to slow this nightmare down, writes Bel Trew
Qatar, Oman and the UAE: What are the current travel warnings for tourists?
Exclusive: Key flights are tracking south of the conflict zones, typically adding 30 minutes to journey times and jeopardising connections
Israeli bombardment kills 29 people in Gaza while militants renew rocket fire into Israel
Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 29 Palestinians on Friday, medics said, and sirens blared in southern Israel in response to renewed rocket fire from militants in the Palestinian enclave.
The new rocket salvoes indicated that Hamas-led militant factions in Gaza are still able to fire projectiles into Israel despite a year-long Israeli aerial and ground offensive that has turned wide areas of the enclave into wasteland.
On Friday, the Israeli military said sirens sounded in southern Israel for the first time in around two months.
"Almost a year after 7 October, Hamas is still threatening our civilians with their terrorism and we will continue operating against them," it added, referring to the anniversary of Hamas' cross-border attack that touched off the Gaza war.
In Gaza City in north Gaza, Palestinian health officials said one Israeli aerial strike on a house killed at least seven people. Four people including two women and a baby were killed in the bombing of a home in the southern city of Khan Younis.
The rest were killed in airstrikes on several areas across the densely populated coastal enclave. Residents said Israeli forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun suburb and in Rafah, near the southern border with Egypt, blew up clusters of homes.
Israel's military says Hamas combatants use crowded, built-up residential neighbourhoods as cover. Hamas denies this.
Israel media, reporting on the rocket fire, said one rocket was intercepted by air defence and another crashed in an open area. There were no reports of casualties or notable damage.
Jack Straw: Iran is on course to build a nuclear bomb and enter a high-stakes gamble
As someone who has negotiated with some of the Iranian leaders still in power today, Jack Straw, the former foreign secretary, explains why he believes they have the capacity to build and launch nuclear warheads, and why their recent actions suggest they have decided to go for broke…
Watch: Israel troops prepare for targeted ground operation in Lebanon
Iran says any Lebanon ceasefire should be simultaneous with Gaza
Tehran backs efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon on the condition it would be backed by Hezbollah and simultaneous with a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in Beirut on Friday.
“We support efforts for a ceasefire on the condition that it would be acceptable to the Lebanese people, acceptable to the resistance, and thirdly, it would be synchronized with a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.
Iran’s most senior diplomat also said his presence in Beirut “in these difficult circumstances” was the best evidence that Iran stood by Lebanon and supported the Shias.
