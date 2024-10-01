Israel - Iran missile attack latest: Tehran threatens ‘more crushing attacks’ as US warns of ‘severe consequences’
Iran fired 180 missiles today in retaliatory attack for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Iran has threatened “more crushing and destructive” attacks after firing two waves of missiles at Israel as the US has warned of “severe consequences” after Tehran’s bombardment.
Iran’s revolutionary guards said they fired dozens of missiles on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, including its killing of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.
They warned that if Israel retaliated, Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and destructive”, Iranian state TV reported.
The Israeli military said around 180 missiles were fired as civilians took cover in bomb shelters with sirens sounding across the country.
No injuries have been reported so far, with the all-clear sounded after less than an hour.
It came as Israeli police said at least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv, just minutes before Iran launched its strikes.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”, while US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned of “severe consequences” after the “significant escalation”.
The bombardment comes less than 24 hours after Israel announced it was carrying out “targeted” raids into southern Lebanon. It is the first time Israel has invaded its northern neighbour since 2006, when the two engaged in a month-long all-out war.
Sunak stanks ‘unequivocally by Israel’s right to defend itself'
Rishi Sunak has said his party stands “unequivocally by Israel’s right to defend itself”.
The Conservative leader said: "Tonight's attacks on Israel by Iran are a stark reminder of the existential threat it faces. We stand unequivocally by Israel's right to defend itself including against Hezbollah in Lebanon."
Israeli military says it will choose when to 'prove surprising attack capabilities'
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it will choose when to “prove our precise and surprising attack capabilities” following Iran’s attack, adding that Israel had proven its ability “to prevent the enemy from achieving anything”.
UK Foreign Secretary warns against ‘cycle of escalation’ as he condemned missile attack
Foreign Secretary David Lammy has warned against a "cycle of escalation" as he condemned the missile attack on Israel.
He said: "I condemn Iran's attack on Israel in the strongest terms.
"Today I warned Iran against taking action that could push the region further towards the brink. A cycle of escalation is in no-one's interest."
EU condemns Iran’s attack on Israel and urges regional ceasefire
The European Union on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel and called for an immediate ceasefire across the Middle East.
"The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks ... spiralling out of control," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. "An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed."
Starmer would not be drawn on any British military involvement in defence of Israel
The UK Prime Minister would not be drawn on any British military involvement in the defence of Israel.
"This, as you will appreciate, is an evolving situation but what I will say is that we stand with Israel and her right to self-defence and any relevant updates will be provided in due course," he told reporters.
Sir Keir Starmer said his diplomatic efforts had been focused on the need to find a political solution.
"We have to find a route to de-escalate on all fronts. And in the end, the only solution here is a political solution. So my calls have been about the importance of creating space and the conditions for that de-escalation and to find that political route forward."
He said with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu he "was able to make the case for a ceasefire in Gaza, and importantly, to repeat that the hostages must be released unconditionally and immediately, because we must never lose sight of the hostages who have been held for such a long time now".
Asked whether he was calling for restraint in Israel's response to Iran, he said: "My message, very clearly, tonight is to condemn this attack by Iran, to recognise in clear terms Israel's right to security and to defend herself, and I say that in absolutely clear terms. Obviously, I think, all parties are concerned to ensure this doesn't spiral into a much bigger conflict. But on the principle of Israel's right to self-defence, I've been very, very clear."
Starmer warned he is ‘deeply concerned’ Middle East ‘is on the brink'
Sir Keir Starmer has warned he is “deeply concerned” the Middle East “is on the brink”.
In a televised address from Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister also said that Britain stands with Israel.
Iran calls on UN to prevent further escalation in Middle East tensions, foreign ministry statement says
Iran's foreign ministry called on the United Nations Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent threats against regional peace and security, after Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.
Starmer condemns Iran’s missile attack and vows to protect Israel
Sir Keir Starmer “condemned Iran’s attack on Israel in the strongest terms” after speaking to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night, a Downing Street spokesperson has said.
The attack on Israel “began during the leader’s conversation,” the spokesperson said. In the same call, Sir Keir also “underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon”.
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday.
Caitlin Doherty reports:
Starmer condemns Iran’s missile attack and vows to protect Israel
Sir Keir Starmer was speaking to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Iran launched its missile attack on Tuesday night
Iran says they used hypersonic ‘fattah’ missile ‘for first time’ in attack, reports state TV
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they used hypersonic ‘fattah’ missiles “for the first time” in its missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, Iranian state TV has reported.
In a statement, they also updated the number of successful targets they claimed to have hit in Israel to 90 per cent.
Jordan reopens airspace, state news agency says
Jordan reopened its airspace on Tuesday following a salvo of Iranian ballistic missiles fired towards neighbouring Israel, the Jordanian state news agency reported.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments