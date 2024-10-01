✕ Close Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel as explosions heard across Tel Aviv

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Iran has threatened “more crushing and destructive” attacks after firing two waves of missiles at Israel as the US has warned of “severe consequences” after Tehran’s bombardment.

Iran’s revolutionary guards said they fired dozens of missiles on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, including its killing of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.

They warned that if Israel retaliated, Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and destructive”, Iranian state TV reported.

The Israeli military said around 180 missiles were fired as civilians took cover in bomb shelters with sirens sounding across the country.

No injuries have been reported so far, with the all-clear sounded after less than an hour.

It came as Israeli police said at least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv, just minutes before Iran launched its strikes.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”, while US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned of “severe consequences” after the “significant escalation”.

The bombardment comes less than 24 hours after Israel announced it was carrying out “targeted” raids into southern Lebanon. It is the first time Israel has invaded its northern neighbour since 2006, when the two engaged in a month-long all-out war.